famed-obstacle-course-race-cancels-10-events-in-2026

A widely popular obstacle course race has officially canceled approximately 10 events in 2026, leaving only three events for the year.

In a social media statement, the founder of Savage Race, Sam Abbitt, delivered the bad news to the race’s devoted fans.

“After careful consideration, we’ve made the decision to consolidate the 12026 Savage Race schedule so that we can focus our resources on delivering the strongest possible events and treating our athletes responsibly,” the statement reads. “Ten events are canceled and three events remain.”

The three races that will move forward are the following:

Savage Race Florida Spring on Mar. 7

Savage Race Georgia Fall on Sept. 19

Savage Race Florida Fall on Nov. 14

“This decision wasn’t made lightly,” Abbitt also pointed out. “While our events continue to deliver a great on-course experience, operating a full national schedule at our current scale no longer makes sense.”

Abbitt then noted, “By consolidating, we can protect the quality of the Savage Race experience, honor our commitments to athletes, and ensure long-term sustainability.”

The Obstacle Course Race Participants Have Multiple Options

The obstacle course race organizers gave those who have paid their entry fees three options:

Transfer to a different Savage Race and get a complimentary buddy pass

Transfer to any Spartan or Tough Mudder event

Full refund

“Athletes who choose Option A will receive a complimentary Bring-a-Friend entry for the same event,” Abbitt further noted. “This bonus entry may be used by a friend or family member and is our way of thanking you for sticking with Savage Race and helping keep these events strong.”

Requests will notably be processed within up to 45 days. However, transfers are free. If no selection is made, the registration will default to a full refund.

“Over the years, Savage Race has enjoyed a fun, sometimes playful rivalry with Spartan,” Abbitt then added. “We have done everything from friendly competition to lighthearted antics. At the end of the day, though, we’re all part of the same OCR community.”



