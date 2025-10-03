Execution Set For Tennessee Woman Decades After She Carved A Pentagram Into Victim’s Chest Before Murder

A Tennessee woman has been scheduled for execution decades after committing a torture murder against a classmate on campus.

In 1995, Christa Pike lured a fellow student, Colleen Slemmer, to a remote location on the University of Tennessee Agricultural campus with her boyfriend and a friend. There, they brutally tortured Slemmer before killing her.

According to the Associated Press, on September 30, the Tennessee Supreme Court set Christa Pike’s execution date. She received the death sentence for the torture murder when she was charged at 18 in 1996.

WSMV reported that she is to be executed on September 30 2026, a full year in advance.

The Tennessee Supreme Court also set the execution dates for three others, but Pike is the only woman on death row in the state.

The Horrific Murder Behind The Death Sentence

After luring Colleen Slemmer to a remote location, Pike, her boyfriend, and their friend attacked her.

They stabbed and beat Slemmer. Horrifyingly, Pike carved a pentagram in Slemmer’s chest. It is not fully known if Slemmer was still alive during this carving process. Either way, after she passed on, Pike took a piece of Slemmer’s skull as a souvenir.

All three involved were apprehended by the police.

During her conviction, Pike’s attorneys explained that she endured physical and sexual abuse and neglect as a child. On top of that, Pike suffered from bipolar and post-traumatic stress disorders. Although they were only diagnosed while serving her sentence.

Apparently, since receiving treatment for her conditions, Pike has become “a thoughtful woman with deep remorse” over her abhorrent acts.

Regardless of her empathy, she is to be executed.

The Accomplices Were Given Lesser Sentences

Her boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp (17 at the time of the murder) was sentenced to life in prison with possibility of parole for his role.

Their friend accomplice, Shadolla Peterson (18 at the time) turned state’s witness and received 6 years of probation after pleading guilty as an accessory.

Given their lighter sentences and the diagnoses Pike was given, it’s likely she committed the brunt of the awful acts in the attack.