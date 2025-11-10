ER Doctor Reveals The Most Common Injuries He Sees On Thanksgiving

It’s almost turkey time once again. But don’t end your holiday in the emergency room this Thanksgiving.

Videos by Suggest

In a column on the New York Post, ER doctor Reed Caldwell discussed the most common Thanksgiving mishaps he’s seen each year. I think there’s an important lesson to take away to avoid following in these people’s steps.

Be very careful with knives this holiday season. Those giant feasts typically require a lot of chopping. But you want to be sure you are chopping vegetables and not your fingers. Don’t get distracted talking with those in-laws.

He explained, “People cut themselves all the time on Thanksgiving because they’re using new tools, like shredders, mandolines and especially sharp knives. Plus, cooks are often distracted because they’re busy talking with family and friends. Maybe they’ve had a few glasses of alcohol.”

The same thing goes with burns as well. Protect your hands and arms and don’t touch any hot plates. Wear appropriate safety gear. If you’re planning on deep frying a turkey, then be sure you know what you’re doing. Those deep fryers can be dangerous.

Thanksgiving Accidents Can Happen

Of course, the ER doctor says its not just cooking that’s dangerous. Thanksgiving games like backyard football can lead to a host of injuries, including orthopedic and head injuries

He said, “First, you should stretch before the family football game. Don’t warm up with a bottle of wine! Second, remember who your opponents are. Be mindful that your relatives have different physical capabilities and tolerances for stress, so be gentle with them during holiday get-togethers.”

The other thing is to be mindful of your stomach. Food allergies is a real risk on Thanksgiving with so much cooking going on in the kitchen. Eating itself can pose several risks especially if you have diabetes or heart disease.

Avoid giving your family food poisoning too. You’ll never hear the end of it.

He writes, “Be sure to properly handle and store ingredients to avoid food poisoning. Wash your hands frequently and refrain from sharing utensils with family members. Refrigerate leftovers and toss them after too long.”