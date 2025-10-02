‘Duck Dynasty’s Uncle Si Robertson Hospitalized

Duck Dynasty star Silas “Uncle Si” Robertson is facing a health issue that ice tea can’t fix.

Justin Martin, an employee and friend of the Robertson family’s Duck Commander business, revealed that the 77-year-old reality TV star has been hospitalized.

Martin took to Instagram on Wednesday with an update on Robertson’s recovery.

“Before any rumors get started, yes, Uncle Si is in the hospital,” Martine wrote alongside a selfie that included “Uncle Si” Robertson in a hospital bed. “He’s doing very well but was having a little trouble whooping a severe sinus infection.”

“He’s very much on the mend and will be discharged soon,” Martin added. “It’s awesome to be surrounded by guys who practice what they preach. Full story will drop on the @duckcallroom soon!”

‘Duck Dynasty’ Fans Flock to Show Their Support for Uncle Si Robertson

Of course, Duck Dynasty fans flocked to the comments section to wish the reality TV show star well. And yes, there were plenty of jokes about Uncle Si’s favorite beverage…

“Get that man some tea stat!” one fan wrote. “Get that man an extra-strong batch of iced tea, and he’ll be good to go,” a second fan echoed. “We love you, Uncle Si,” a third onlooker wrote.

Si made his debut on Duck Dynasty in 2012. The show, which premiered 40 years after his brother Phil Robertson founded Duck Commander in 1972, aired on A&E until 2017.

The original show featured Phil Robertson, his wife Kay, and their sons Willie, Jep, and Jase. Willie’s wife, Korie, and their children, Sadie and John Luke, also starred in the series. Phil Robertson passed away in May 2025.

In 2014, Phil’s homophobic and racially insensitive comments in a GQ article sparked backlash and a brief network suspension.

However, the iconic reality show returned to television in June after an eight-year hiatus. The two-season reboot, Duck Dynasty: The Revival, offers 20 one-hour episodes.