Dozens of Tesla Tires Reportedly Stolen From a Parking Lot

Law enforcement in a Texas city has launched an investigation after dozens of Tesla tires were stolen in a parking lot last month.

According to Click2Houston, the League City Police Department is investigating the theft of tires from 11 Tesla vehicles. The theft occurred in the parking lot of the Amazon warehouse on Tuscan Lakes Boulevard.

All 44 tires were stolen on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. The same day, the thieves attempted to steal tires off the 12th vehicle. The next day, Feb. 15, tires were attempted to be stolen from another car.

Law enforcement officials stated that the building’s cameras were not recording. The Teslas’ cameras were also inactive, as the vehicles were off. Nearby business cameras were also checked. However, there was no “valuable” evidence.

The department’s detectives are working with surrounding agencies to track similar crimes in the same area.

Tesla Owners Are ‘Rebranding’ Their Vehicles Amid Backlash Against the Company’s CEO Elon Musk

While the League City Police Department investigates the tire thefts, Tesla owners throughout the U.S. are allegedly “rebranding” their vehicles to avoid vandalism.

Reddit users have posted photos of Tesla vehicles featuring other car brand names. Among the featured photos was a Cybertruck with the Toyota logo on its back, and another vehicle was “disguised” as an Audi.

The “rebranding” has also been considered a “protest” against Elon Musk for his behavior at President Trump’s inauguration and his DOGE team’s cutting of U.S. government employee jobs.



