donna-summer-finally-receives-huge-honor-13-years-after-her-death

Over a decade after her death, legendary singer-songwriter Donna Summer has received a great and well-deserved honor.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame announced that Summer, who passed away in 2012 at age 63, was posthumously inducted. She was honored at an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday.

As a defining voice of the disco era, Summer co-wrote many worldwide hits, including “Love to Love You Baby,” “I Feel Love,” “Bad Girls,” “Dim All the Lights,” “On the Radio,” “She Works Hard for the Money,” “Heaven Knows,” “Spring Affair,” “This Time I Know It’s for Real” and “Melody of Love (Wanna Be Loved),” among others.

Donna Summer has Posthumously been Inducted Into the ‘Songwriters Hall of Fame’. pic.twitter.com/c4ro0wkJdf — music data (@music__data) December 16, 2025

Academy Award-winning songwriter Paul Williams led the induction, honoring her remarkable songwriting achievements and lasting musical impact.

“Donna Summer is not only one of the defining voices and performers of the 20th century; she is one of the great songwriters of all time who changed the course of music. She wrote timeless and transcendent songs that continue to captivate our souls and imaginations, inspiring the world to dance and, above all, feel love. I am pleased and honored to posthumously induct Donna Summer into the Songwriters Hall of Fame,” Williams said.

Donna Summer’s Husband on the Honor: ‘She’s very Happy… Somewhere’

The ceremony was attended by Summer’s husband, Bruce Sudano, their daughters, Brooklyn Sudano and Amanda Sudano Ramirez, and other close friends and family. Also present were members of the Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF) West Coast Events Committee. The event was co-hosted by SHOF board members Mary Jo Mennella and Donna Caseine.

“It’s important to me because I know how important it was for Donna,” Bruce Sudano explained in a message to SHOF. “The backstory is, with all the accolades that she received over her career, being respected as a songwriter was always the thing that she felt was overlooked. So for her to be accepted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, I know that she’s very happy… somewhere.”

The Songwriters Hall of Fame also recently announced its nominees for the class of 2026. The list includes Taylor Swift, LL Cool J, Kenny Loggins, Pink, Sarah McLachlan, David Byrne of Talking Heads, Charlotte Caffey, Kathy Valentine, and Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go’s, Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings of the Guess Who, Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell of America, and Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of Kiss.









