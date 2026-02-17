Don Lemon Enters Plea After Controversial Arrest

Don Lemon entered a not guilty plea in connection with his arrest during protests at a church in St. Paul.

The case has drawn attention as supporters and critics debate both the circumstances of the protest and the legal response that followed.

Authorities arrested freelance journalist and former CNN anchor Don Lemon amid federal immigration enforcement protests in Minnesota at a St. Paul church. NBC News reported that Lemon pleaded not guilty to the charges on February 13.

On January 18, Don Lemon, 59, followed protestors who entered a St. Paul church. There, the protestors demonstrated against a pastor they accused of working for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He live-streamed the event.

Lemon’s involvement landed him with a charge of conspiracy against the rights of religious freedom at a place of worship and injuring, intimidating and interfering with the exercise of the right of religious freedom at a place of worship.

Don Lemon Pleaded Not Guilty

Outside the court, Don Lemon said, “I wanted to say this isn’t just about me, this is about all journalists, especially in the United States.”

“For more than 30 years, I’ve been a journalist, and the power and protection of the First Amendment has been the underpinning of my work. The First Amendment, freedom of the press, is the bedrock of our democracy.”

“I’d like to thank everyone again for their support,” he continued. “To my colleagues, countless journalists around the world … my family and my friends, you all have showed up for me in a real way, and I am extremely grateful for that. I feel it.”

A prosecutor revealed that police seized Lemon’s phone during the arrest, which he described as an “over-execution.” A search warrant was also given for Lemon’s home.

Supporters have rallied behind Lemon, while critics have expressed concern about the events that led to the arrest. The case has also prompted renewed discussion about protest rights, public safety, and the balance between free expression and law enforcement authority.