Phoebe Bridgers’ Recent Health Scare, Explained

Phoebe Bridgers recently had a health scare that ended up sending her to the hospital over her birthday.

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The “Chelsea” singer was forced to pull out of a series of U.K. tour dates after coming down with appendicitis. “I got appendicitis for my birthday,” the now 32-year-old explained in an Aug. 19 Instagram Stories post, per PEOPLE.

Birdgers added that “everything in the UK this week will have to move but I’ll make it up to you!!!!”

Banquet Records, which was set to sponsor the Singer’s series of UK shows, confirmed the disappointing news to fans. “Phoebe is unwell – get well soon!! – so the Kingston events will have to move,” the London shop wrote on Aug. 19. “we of course wish her all the best, and apologise for any disappointment we’re working closely with her global teams, and will update soon as we can.”

🚨 TONIGHT’S PHOEBE BRIDGERS SHOWS ARE OFF 🚨



as on her insta story (pictured), Phoebe is unwell – get well soon!! – so the Kingston events will have to move



we of course wish her all the best, and apologise for any disappointment



we’re working closely with her global teams,… pic.twitter.com/oy0geNCIan — Banquet Records (@BanquetRecords) August 19, 2026



The singer’s latest album, Lost Weekend, dropped last month. Her previous effort, Punisher, was released in the olden days of 2020.

Phoebe Bridgers performs on ‘The Tonight Show’ on July 15, 2026. (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Not long after the news of the singer’s health scare dropped, Bridgers returned to Instagram with an update… and a not-so-humble brag.

“Album is number one in the UK and I exploded,” she wrote alongside a snapshot of herself grinning from a hospital bed on Aug. 21.

“Writing so good u had to sacrifice an organ,” one fan joked in the comments section.

An appendectomy takes up to three weeks to recover from, according to the Cleveland Clinic.