Dolly Parton’s Former Vacation Home Is Currently up for Sale

A home in the whimsical town of Solvang, California that once belonged to Dolly Parton is up for sale.

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The triplex first hit the market back in April, the New York Post reported back in June. It is located a short walk from downtown Solvang, which is often dubbed the “Danish capital of America.”

According to the outlet, the home, which is listed for nearly $2 million, was built in 1920. It includes a three-bedroom, two-bathroom front house, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom upper rear unit and a one-bedroom lower unit with a three-quarter bathroom.

And each residence comes with its own private patio.

The home’s marketing materials call it “a rare Hollywood legacy located in the heart of Solvang,” the outlet reported.

Parton quietly bought the home sometime in 2004, per SF Gate. She owned it for about a decade before selling it to unknown buyers. Cris Lapp, a real estate broker with Black Oak Homes and Mortgages, bought the property for about $1.3 million back in 2022.

Lapp is the one who added a stained glass window above the front door that spells “Dolly” alongside one of her signature butterflies, according to Noozhawk. There is also a plaque mounted on the white fence identifying it as Parton’s former home.

Next to the home, Lapp added a miniature windmill, invoking that touch of Solvang whimsy.

But there are still indicators of Parton’s ownership, including reflective mirrors that make looking inside the 10-bedroom home impossible. There is also a “wig room” in the garage that is a smaller version of the one in Parton’s Tennessee home.

Lapp, who still plans to sell the house in light of Parton’s death, says he hopes a “mega fan” will purchase the property.