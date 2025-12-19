DJ Reveals She Lost Her Hearing in 1 Ear

A popular DJ and influencer has shared with her fans that she’s lost hearing in one ear. A stark warning to all that the volume warnings are more than threats.

Andrea Botez is an influencer with over a million followers on her many social media outlets. During the day, she creates content and, apparently, plays chess. During the night, however, she hits the DJ booth.

On December 4, Andrea Botez uploaded a video to her “secret” YouTube channel.

“About a week ago, an hour after hitting the gym, I noticed I lost hearing in my left ear,”she said, cutting straight to the chase. Botez said she felt as though she was “underwater” as she heard a “very high-pitched ringing sound.”

After a visit to the doctor’s, she was told that she had fluid behind the eardrums. But her symptoms didn’t go away as the doctors had hoped, so she made an appointment with the ENT.

For speedier results, however, she booked a hearing test. And the results told her she was suffering from sudden sensory hearing loss. And apparently, there’s only a one-in-three chance of this going away by itself.

As a music-lover and developer, this news hit especially hard.

Fans Pour Support Over The DJ

Andrea Botez continued to explain all the steps she’s taken and the (expensive) avenues she’s explored to help her hearing. Ultimately, she knows she won’t be able to reverse the damage.

Her supporters flooded the comments. Some to comfort, and others to emphasize the importance of looking after your ears.

“Beethoven was deaf, you are half deaf, means you will be half as good as him,” wrote one, providing a positive spin.

“Take volume warnings seriously, guys… You can permanently damage your hearing,” warned another.

“Tinnitus is brutal Heartfelt hugs for all who suffer,” commented a third.

“As a DJ, Producer, and also Construction Worker, my ears are definitely taking their toll. I started to always wear earplugs when DJing and while at work and i definitely HEAR the improvement,” added one more.

Andrea Botez has come to calling herself the “deaf DJ,” so her impediment hasn’t affected her stride one bit.