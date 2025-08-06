disney-breaks-ground-on-new-spider-man-themed-amusement-park-land

Disney’s Shanghai Resort recently announced that it has broken ground for its new Spider-Man-themed land.

The amusement park shared a photo of the exciting breaking ground event. “Construction has commenced on a Spider-Man-themed land at [Shanghai Disney Resort]!” the post reads. “Imagineers are excited to get to work on the third major expansion of the park since opening.”

The Spider-Man-themed land will make its debut more than two years after the park’s second expansion, Zootopia Land. The park’s first expansion, Toy Story Land, opened in 2018.

Disney’s Shanghai park first opened in 2016 and currently has eight themed lands. They are Mickey Avenue, Gardens of Imagination, Fantasyland, Treasure Cove, Adventure Isle, Tomorrowland, Toy Story Land, and Zootopia.

According to Walt Disney World News Today, the Spider-Man-themed land will be situated adjacent to the park’s Zootopia Land.

The Spider-Man-themed land was announced at the D23 event last August.

A Spider-Man-Themed Attraction Is Also Coming to Disney’s Hong Kong Park

Along with Shanghai’s Spider-Man-themed land, Disney’s Hong Kong park is also getting a webslinger attraction.

Disney Parks Blog revealed last August that the ride will follow a new Stark Industries intern, Peter Parker, who showcases some new inventions. However, things took a turn when the inventions caught the attention of a Spider-Man villain.

“While trying to help Spider-Man protect the new tech, guests are caught in the middle of the action!” Disney Parks Blog confirms.

Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Josh D’Amaro, released a statement about the Spider-Man-themed land and attraction, as well as other Marvel Comic attractions heading to the Disney parks.

“At Disney Experiences, Imagineers dream, create, design, and build these stories into real places,” D’Amaro shared. “And we have Imagineers in place right now all around the world because everything we’re going to share with you is in active development. Plans are drawn. Dirt is moving.”











