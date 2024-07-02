diddy-spotted-whitewater-rafting-amid-allegations-and-lawsuits

Sean “Diddy” Combs is still dealing with a slew of legal drama. But based on his actions, you would think things are all peaches and cream for the hip-hop superstar

Amid his legal woes, Combs was seen whitewater rafting in Wyoming this past weekend… seemingly without a care in the world.

Diddy spotted whitewater rafting in Wyoming pic.twitter.com/npI4gApHtj — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) July 1, 2024

Diddy Takes a Vacation Amid Legal Woes

“The embattled Bad Boy Records founder went white water rafting over the weekend. In Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and kinda looked like a natural,” TMZ writes.

“He appears to be with a couple of friends, plus a guide. So he’s still got folks in his circle, despite tons of fallout from the brutal Cassie beating video and sexual assault allegations.”

Diddy Drops Sean Jean Lawsuit

2024 has been a year to forget if you are Sean “Diddy” Combs. In March FBI and U.S. Homeland Security raided his home in connection to a human sex trafficking case.

To make things worse, on May 17 CNN released shocking video footage of Sean “Diddy” Combs physically attacking his former girlfriend and label artist, Cassie Ventura. In the video, Combs is seen chasing Ventura down the corridor of a hotel. He also dragged her by her hair and repeatedly punched and kicked her.

Amid the backlash, Combs has dropped his $60 million lawsuit against his former clothing company, Sean John.

“According to an exclusive report by AllHipHop, the mogul has dropped his $60 million lawsuit against the fashion brand he founded, Sean John,” the report reads.

“He filed various lawsuits against GBG. He accused them of using his likeness to promote their products without permission. The fashion house later filed for bankruptcy. And Diddy secured a winning bid to buy back the struggling Sean John brand for $7.5 million.”

“The lawsuit’s dismissal will allow the Bad Boy Records founder to pursue legal action against GBG in the future if he chooses.”

It is important to note that the accusations made against Combs are part of an ongoing investigation. So although a significant amount of time has lapsed, the Bad Boy Founder is a long way from being out of the woods. In addition, more people are still coming forward about past abuse.