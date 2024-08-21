Deadly Storm Tosses Single Mom’s House Into Brook in Wild Video

A video shows a single mother’s house ripped from its foundation and thrown into a brook during a historic and deadly storm in Connecticut.

The distressing footage depicts a battered two-story house reduced to rubble as the remnants of its foundation collapsed on Monday, following hours of relentless rain and severe flooding.

Furniture is scattered from the damaged building just before the roof collapses down a slope onto the rocky bank of a brook, which transformed into a raging flood during the weekend storm.

This house located on E Hill Road was completely washed into the Fivemile Brook in Oxford, CT and destroyed. GoFundMe set up by the family of the homeowner is here. https://t.co/nSgBAEHs9Q pic.twitter.com/R2xsiFEOFb — Meteorologist Jack Drake (@Danbury_WX) August 20, 2024

However, homeowner Randi Marcucio and her 3-year-old son weren’t there as their house tumbled into the brook.

“You just fall to the ground. There goes everything,” an emotional Marcucio told the New York Post.

Marcucio, a single mother and ER nurse, had resided in her Oxford home for only two and a half years. She purchased the house on Mother’s Day in 2022, captivated by the enchanting Fivemile Brook that meanders along the property.

That very brook swelled dramatically during the storm that claimed at least two lives on Sunday afternoon while Marcucio was preparing dinner.

The Single Mom Recalls How the Flooding Slowly Swept Her House Away in the Brook

The single mom detailed how the storm slowly took her home into the brook, bit by bit.

“The river started to take the massive, tall, tall, tall deck pillars,” Marcucio explained. “The deck started to go. The deck went. The oil tank detached from the house. Over hours, slowly but surely, everything just started to go. The basement started to go. The basement went. A lot of the basement went. And then the second story was just kind of hanging.”

Marcucio was helping neighbors find shelter during a storm when her house collapsed at 9 a.m. on Monday. After ensuring the safety of the neighborhood’s babies, she spent the night at her parents’ home.

When Marcucio returned, very little of her house remained.

The single mom’s two-story house was swept away into the brook by floodwaters caused by storms on Monday morning. (Image via Twitter / @Danbury_WX)

Sadly, the single mother neglected to get flood insurance. None of the damage is covered.

Of course, a GoFundMe campaign has been established to help Marcucio and her son get back on their feet. As of this writing, it has raised over $132,000 of a $175,000 goal.

Flooding in western Connecticut caused significant damage, leading to the evacuation of over 100 people by search-and-rescue teams. Tragically, two women lost their lives, one of whom was swept away while walking down the street near Marcucio’s home.