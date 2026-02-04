Daughter Reveals Insight Into Ms. Shirley’s Possible Cause of Death

Shirley Raines’ daughter has revealed new information about the investigation into the beloved activist’s death.

Videos by Suggest

Known as Ms. Shirley, the activist provided food, hygiene products, and other resources to the homeless community on Los Angeles’ Skid Row. On Jan. 27, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers found Raines dead in her Henderson, Nevada, home after her youngest daughter, Rashawn Williams, requested a welfare check.

Shirley Raines was only 58 years old.

Raines’s daughter, Danielle Williams, spoke to PEOPLE about a pill reportedly found near her mother’s body. She believes it was likely her mother’s daily Prozac, an antidepressant, “which she was super public about.” While Danielle said she couldn’t “say for sure” what the medication was, she stated she would be “absolutely shocked” if it were another drug.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that Raines’ official cause and manner of death are still pending. However, Danielle says she believes authorities are “leaning toward natural causes.”

Ms. Shirley’s Honors Include CNN’s “Hero of the Year”

Raines gained recognition on Instagram and TikTok, where her organization has over 6 million combined followers. She posted videos of herself giving food, supplies, and makeovers to women on the streets, challenging stereotypes and helping change public perception of homelessness.

In addition to her non-profit work, Shirley has received notable honors, including CNN’s 2021 Hero of the Year and the 2025 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Social Media Personality.

Shirley Raines, CNN’s 2021 Hero of the Year, at the 15th Annual All-Star Tribute. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Celebrities also paid tribute to Raines’ legacy. TikTok star Keith Lee shared, “This lady poured into everyone around her and made everything she touched better. This one hurts fr.”

“I am devastated,” singer Lizzo shared in an emotional video. “People like her are rare, special, and they deserve to be protected and honored. And I’m so grateful I was able to give her her flowers when she was here.”

To honor Ms. Shirley, her family plans to hold a private funeral and a public day of service later this month.