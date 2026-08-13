Darius Rucker Mourns Death of ‘Best Friend’

Eugene “Buddy” Wright, Darius Rucker’s longtime bodyguard, has died at the age of 66.

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Rucker shared the news on social media on August 10, posting on both Facebook and Instagram.

“Buddy was my friend, my brother, my bodyguard, my best friend, and when I needed him to be, he was my therapist,” he wrote alongside a picture of a smiling Wright. “I love u Buddy. Thank u for changing my life.”

Photo: Darius Rucker/Facebook

One of the many commenters was Wright’s daughter Kia. “Thank you for this post Darius 💪🏾 and thank you everyone for showing our ( @j.wrightb )dad love, to know he was loved by sooooo many, allows comfort during this time, we appreciate all of you 🖤,” she wrote, tagging her brother Jalen.

Jalen Wright shared a tribute to his father on his own Instagram, sharing a series of pictures of them together over the years.

“My heart is broken. I can’t believe this is my reality right now. Thank you for all the lessons, support, guidance, strength, and grit you gave me. So much of who I am today comes from you. Thank you for always pushing me to be better, to be strong, and to never give up. I’ll always carry the things you taught me and the memories we shared with me,” he wrote.

“I wish I had more time. I wish I could hear your voice and have just one more moment with you. I love you Dad. I’m going to miss you more than words can explain. I hope I can make you proud and continue to carry your strength with me every day.”

According to Penn Live, Wright has been Rucker’s bodyguard for more than 30 years, going back to his early Hootie & the Blowfish days.

Musician Chris Holly also paid tribute to Wright on Facebook.

“We are heartbroken with the news of our dear friend Buddy Wright’s passing. This pic was backstage at Credit One Stadium when we first saw him after the initial diagnosis of cancer about eight years ago. Buddy was tough as nails and put up one hell of fight, was in remission for a few years but tonight Buddy can rest. He will be so missed, never forgotten. Buddy was in charge a security for Hootie and the Blowfish & Darius Rucker’s bodyguard but most importantly he was a friend, a friend to so many. rest easy BW💔🕊️.”