dallas-cowboys-star-marshawn-kneeland-dead-at-24

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has died at the age of just 24.

The team announced in a statement that Kneeland passed away on Thursday morning.

“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family,” the team said, per ESPN.

The team did not disclose details about Kneeland’s death.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Catalina, family, friends and his teammates.

“I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night,” Kneeland’s agent, Jonathan Perzley, said in a statement. “I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys. Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words.

“My heart aches for his family, his teammates, and everyone who loved him, and I hope they feel the support of the entire football community during this unimaginable time. I ask that you please give his loved ones the privacy and compassion they need as they grieve this tremendous loss.”

Marshawn Kneeland Scored a Touchdown in His Final Game

Kneeland scored Dallas’ first touchdown on November 3 during a “Monday Night Football” game against the Arizona Cardinals, recovering a blocked punt in the end zone.

Cowboys block the punt and recover for a touchdown!



AZvsDAL on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/JIYWSGb85q — NFL (@NFL) November 4, 2025

Kneeland was the Cowboys’ second-round pick in 2024, No. 56 overall, from Western Michigan. The Cowboys are on their bye week and will return to practice on Monday.

According to ESPN, he missed two games this season due to injury, recording 15 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and six quarterback hurries. Meanwhile, as a rookie, Kneeland missed six games with a knee injury, finishing with 17 tackles, two tackles for loss, 13 quarterback pressures, one pass breakup, and a fumble recovery.

Kneeland was a standout at Godwin Heights High School in Wyoming, Michigan, setting school records for tackles, sacks, and tackles for loss before playing 38 collegiate games for Western Michigan. There, he amassed 27.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, and three pass deflections. In 2023, he earned second-team All-Mid-American Conference honors with 57 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 7.5 tackles for loss in nine games.