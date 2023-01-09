Your Daily Horoscope: January 9, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Monday, January 9th, the full Moon opposes lovesick, egocentric Venus in the 11th House of Friendships and the 5th House of Pleasure. Meanwhile, Mercury retrograde remains tucked behind the Sun in the 4th House of Home and Family. Consequently, relationships will likely feel strained, and the senses of self will destabilize.

What might that look like for your sign today?

Instead of dwelling on the fact that things didn’t go as planned, the stars urge you to start looking for the opportunities that this redirection is providing. Not all hope is lost, Aries—in fact, you’re not even close.

Sometimes, things go wrong so we can better understand what would make it go right. Try not to let this experience dishearten you, Taurus. Focus on the experience you’ll gain from conquering this challenge. Have faith in yourself.

You can either let this obstacle embitter or inspire you. Surely, you don’t need the stars to tell you which is more productive, right, Gemini? Roll with the punches as best you can. These feelings won’t stick around forever.

Don’t underestimate the power of your intuition, Cancer. You don’t need a third party to determine what’s right and wrong. If something feels off to you, then it’s worth a second look. Worst case scenario, you had nothing to worry about.

You are on the precipice of exciting, uncharted territory. As such, a little hesitancy is to be expected. But don’t let these nervous butterflies convince you to stop moving forward. Significant prosperity lies in waiting for you, Leo.

Learning how to balance your home and public personas is a challenging, lifelong process. No one is immune to a few minor setbacks. What’s important is that you keep going despite them. You’ve got this, Virgo.

You thrive in highly supportive, intimate environments. So, it might be beneficial to analyze your immediate surroundings if you’re feeling unsettled for no real reason. Some time with close friends can help recalibrate and refresh your perspective.

Despite your best efforts, you will never be able to fully control what others think of you. And that’s a good thing, Scorpio. It means you can let go of the burden of impressing others and focus on making yourself happy.

Be wary of investing so much in another person that you lose sight of your own needs. Alternatively, it’s important to consider the feelings of your loved ones in addition to your own. The stars urge you to find a better balance, Sag.

Ignoring conflict is far easier than wading through the discomfort of facing it head-on. But that discomfort certainly won’t get any less tangible the longer you wait, Cap. It’s best to get this over with quickly.

If there’s anyone capable of turning this obstacle into a creative opportunity, it’s you, Aquarius. Don’t start doubting your skills now. Lean into your instincts. You might be surprised just how naturally it comes to you.

Our past hurts and traumas can color our realities more intensely than we might think, Pisces. Consider whether you’re reacting to the past or present before you let your emotions sweep you away. Stay focused.

