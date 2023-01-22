Suggest

We celebrate the self-awareness, empathy, and wisdom of women in midlife.

CultureHoroscopes

Your Daily Horoscope: January 22, 2023

Here’s how the stars align on Sunday, January 22nd.

By Madame Miranda
January 22, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Daily horoscope 1/22
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This Sunday, a dark Moon flies in a tense square with Haumea, a dwarf planet governing our intuition and trust. The Moon is situated in line with the Sun and Pluto on the cusp of the 4th House of Home and Family and the 5th House of Pleasure. It’s vital that we trust our gut instincts and follow what makes us happy. 

What might that look like for your sign?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Even small habits can make a significant impact on our lives. Don’t underestimate the power of starting with the mundane. And keep in mind that this won’t happen overnight, Aries. So, start working on your patience.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

One of life’s biggest ironies is that the things that come the easiest to us often require the most amount of work to maintain. Be careful not to let your stubborn streak shove you deeper into quicksand. You must keep moving, Taurus.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Sometimes advocating for someone can be a triggering process in its own right. When we defend others from mistreatment, this can dredge up similar feelings of our own in the past. Give yourself grace while this wave passes.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

There is no time limit on figuring out this mental dilemma, Cancer. Stop racing against a clock that isn’t there. If you don’t get it right the first time, then there’s always the second—and the next, and the one after that.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

Are you acting on what you want to do or what you think others will enjoy seeing you do? The pedestal on which you’ve voluntarily lofted yourself is keeping you from making genuine progress. Is that really worth it, Leo?

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Could the reason you’re so insistent on fixing this other person’s problems be that you’re trying to change your own past? Coming to terms with this answer isn’t easy. But it’s imperative that you try anyway, Virgo.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Your bleeding heart causes you to emotionally invest in endeavors that may or may not succeed, causing even more disappointment and heartbreak. While your compassion is admirable, you might benefit from being more selective with who receives it.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

The stars are aligning in your favor, Scorpio. Indeed, the universe is offering an invaluable opportunity to reflect on your life path, goals, and values. Don’t be afraid to lean into these realizations a bit deeper today.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Progress isn’t always flashy, fast, and forward-moving. On the contrary, Sag—it’s often slow, silent, and seemingly imperceptible. Be careful not to brush off the latter for its lack of flair. Doing so would be a grave disservice to yourself.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Being the one with the strongest sense of discipline isn’t always a fun job. In fact, it rarely is. Take solace in the fact that those around you will appreciate the guidance—even if they’re not acting like it right now.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Tolerating normalcy is a form of discipline, Aquarius. You can’t spend your life running from one grand adventure to the next. The stars urge you to find beauty in your own backyard. There’s more than you think.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Your capacity to change is dependent solely on your faith in your ability to do so. While that might initially sound like a curse, it’s actually a blessing. Nothing is standing in your way but yourself. All you have to do is move. 

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast, or check out the monthly horoscope for a broader overview of January’s astrological calendar.

More From Suggest

New Study Shows Just A Few Minutes Of Daily Activity Can Lower Risk Of Death Turns Out, Banana Peels Could Be The Secret Ingredient For The Best Sugar Cookie You’ve Ever Made How Much Money You Need To Make To Be Considered Middle Class In These Major U.S. Cities
  • ©Copyright 2023
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.