Your Daily Horoscope: January 22, 2023

This Sunday, a dark Moon flies in a tense square with Haumea, a dwarf planet governing our intuition and trust. The Moon is situated in line with the Sun and Pluto on the cusp of the 4th House of Home and Family and the 5th House of Pleasure. It’s vital that we trust our gut instincts and follow what makes us happy.

What might that look like for your sign?

Even small habits can make a significant impact on our lives. Don’t underestimate the power of starting with the mundane. And keep in mind that this won’t happen overnight, Aries. So, start working on your patience.

One of life’s biggest ironies is that the things that come the easiest to us often require the most amount of work to maintain. Be careful not to let your stubborn streak shove you deeper into quicksand. You must keep moving, Taurus.

Sometimes advocating for someone can be a triggering process in its own right. When we defend others from mistreatment, this can dredge up similar feelings of our own in the past. Give yourself grace while this wave passes.

There is no time limit on figuring out this mental dilemma, Cancer. Stop racing against a clock that isn’t there. If you don’t get it right the first time, then there’s always the second—and the next, and the one after that.

Are you acting on what you want to do or what you think others will enjoy seeing you do? The pedestal on which you’ve voluntarily lofted yourself is keeping you from making genuine progress. Is that really worth it, Leo?

Could the reason you’re so insistent on fixing this other person’s problems be that you’re trying to change your own past? Coming to terms with this answer isn’t easy. But it’s imperative that you try anyway, Virgo.

Your bleeding heart causes you to emotionally invest in endeavors that may or may not succeed, causing even more disappointment and heartbreak. While your compassion is admirable, you might benefit from being more selective with who receives it.

The stars are aligning in your favor, Scorpio. Indeed, the universe is offering an invaluable opportunity to reflect on your life path, goals, and values. Don’t be afraid to lean into these realizations a bit deeper today.

Progress isn’t always flashy, fast, and forward-moving. On the contrary, Sag—it’s often slow, silent, and seemingly imperceptible. Be careful not to brush off the latter for its lack of flair. Doing so would be a grave disservice to yourself.

Being the one with the strongest sense of discipline isn’t always a fun job. In fact, it rarely is. Take solace in the fact that those around you will appreciate the guidance—even if they’re not acting like it right now.

Tolerating normalcy is a form of discipline, Aquarius. You can’t spend your life running from one grand adventure to the next. The stars urge you to find beauty in your own backyard. There’s more than you think.

Your capacity to change is dependent solely on your faith in your ability to do so. While that might initially sound like a curse, it’s actually a blessing. Nothing is standing in your way but yourself. All you have to do is move.

