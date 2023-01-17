Your Daily Horoscope: January 17, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This Tuesday, the waning crescent Moon aligns with four other major celestial bodies in a significant way. The first is a sextile between the Moon and a Sun-Pluto conjunction; the second is a tense square with Saturn; and the last is a harmonious trine with Neptune. Consequently, you might feel like these celestial bodies are pulling your emotions in every direction.

How might that manifest for your sign today?

You’re fast approaching a fork in the road, and the pain you’ve experienced in the past will point you in the right direction of which path to take. Pay close attention to your internal metrics. Follow what gives you a positive feeling.

What if the indulgences you partake in as a form of self-care are actually producing the opposite effect? Throwing caution to the wind can be exhilarating. But it can also be exhausting. Choose your splurges wisely, Taurus.

When nothing seems to be going your way, it can be tempting to throw in the towel—almost out of spite. However, the stars caution against this behavior. You’ll only be hurting yourself in the long run, Gemini.

Your ruling body is swarming with celestial connections that will likely make your emotions feel scattered and overwhelming. Give yourself grace while you brace yourself against these waves, Cancer. Indeed, this moment will pass soon enough.

The love of the masses might give you superficial satisfaction. But remember, Leo: this type of validation is only skin-deep. Continue your inner work so that you can get to a point of being loved by yourself—not everyone else.

Don’t underestimate the power of the rumor mill to disaffect your daily life, Virgo. It’s better to nip these problems in the bud than sit and let them blossom on their own. While it might not be the most comfortable, it’s necessary.

As admirable as your bleeding heart can be, the stars warn against draining your emotional reserves completely. You need to save at least some of that compassion and patience for yourself, Libra. Don’t forget that.

Even the most constant aspects of our life are liable to change, Scorpio. It’s simply the way of the universe. Thus, it’s critical that you work on maintaining a flexible and resilient attitude toward whatever life throws at you.

Just because something requires significant effort doesn’t make it automatically worth it. Indeed, some challenges aren’t worth exhausting yourself over, Sag. Take some time to determine whether this one is.

Have you considered whether the roadblock standing in your way is actually you? Your insecurities and ego are pulling you in either direction, causing this sense of stagnancy. It’s time to shake off their grips.

Be wary of your pride convincing you that you have the bandwidth to juggle yet another obligation or responsibility, Aquarius. You’re allowed to say no. In fact, you should say no when you’re at capacity—like right now.

Letting go of someone or something in your life can be a scary process, especially if you’re not used to living without them. However, it’s a far scarier fate to be stuck in a life that makes you perpetually unhappy, Pisces.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast, or check out the monthly horoscope for a broader overview of January’s astrological calendar.