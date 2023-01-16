Your Daily Horoscope: January 16, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This Monday, Mars returns direct in the 9th House of Philosophy under Gemini. Meanwhile, the waning crescent Moon forms a positive, albeit unproductive, sextile with Mercury retrograde. This cosmic alignment might lead us to make mistakes from the depths of our comfort zones. Be careful not to confuse opportunities with setbacks during this time of directional shifts in the late phases of the lunar cycle.

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

As your ruling planet turns direct today, you’ll likely notice an increase in assertiveness, motivation, and drive. The stars urge you to direct this passion toward your inner needs. How can you reach your next goal, Aries?

Expanding your social circle is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, you could benefit from more communal support. But on the other, you’ll have to come to terms with the fact that not everyone thinks exactly like you.

Be wary not to burn bridges in your attempt to remove yourself from this struggle, Gemini. Indeed, the actions you take now in your adrenaline-fueled stupor are more than capable of disaffecting your future self.

It’s easier to make a mistake when we’re resting on our haunches, isn’t it? As enjoyable as this comfortable familiarity might feel, the stars warn against letting it misguide you. Keep your feet planted firmly in reality, Cancer.

As much as you love to have a swarm of devoted fans, at the end of the day, you need to be making yourself happy—not them. Your ego and pride are causing you to go against your best interest, Leo.

The stars encourage you to analyze your current endeavors and how they align with your inner values. If these two elements are skewed, then it’s likely that they’re contributing to your feelings of vague uneasiness.

You’re constantly looking for the best in others. So, when they reveal a darker side, it can be incredibly disheartening to you. Keep in mind that everyone has the capacity to act with bad intentions—even you, Libra.

Just because something has been in your life for a long time doesn’t mean it automatically deserves to be there, Scorpio. Consider which habits or obligations are dragging you down. Then, find a way to release them.

It can be tempting to give more energy to external efforts. Indeed, our immediate environments can often fall to neglect by our assumption that they require little to no maintenance. But that just isn’t true, Sag.

Technology is fickle; nature is less so. Rather than making yourself crazy trying to breach this technical impasse, try stepping away from the problem for a while. A quiet moment in nature could help you recenter.

The universe doesn’t have it out for anyone in particular, despite how it might feel right now. You’ll save yourself a world of disappointment if you stop taking these minor setbacks as personal affronts, Aquarius.

This healing process will take time, no matter what you have to say about it, Pisces. Some days will be better than others, and some will feel like you have lost all progress completely. But take solace in the fact that you haven’t.

