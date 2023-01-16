Suggest

We celebrate the self-awareness, empathy, and wisdom of women in midlife.

CultureHoroscopes

Your Daily Horoscope: January 16, 2023

Here’s how the stars align on Monday, January 16th.

By Madame Miranda
January 16, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Daily horoscope 1/16
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This Monday, Mars returns direct in the 9th House of Philosophy under Gemini. Meanwhile, the waning crescent Moon forms a positive, albeit unproductive, sextile with Mercury retrograde. This cosmic alignment might lead us to make mistakes from the depths of our comfort zones. Be careful not to confuse opportunities with setbacks during this time of directional shifts in the late phases of the lunar cycle.

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

As your ruling planet turns direct today, you’ll likely notice an increase in assertiveness, motivation, and drive. The stars urge you to direct this passion toward your inner needs. How can you reach your next goal, Aries?

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

Expanding your social circle is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, you could benefit from more communal support. But on the other, you’ll have to come to terms with the fact that not everyone thinks exactly like you.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Be wary not to burn bridges in your attempt to remove yourself from this struggle, Gemini. Indeed, the actions you take now in your adrenaline-fueled stupor are more than capable of disaffecting your future self.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

It’s easier to make a mistake when we’re resting on our haunches, isn’t it? As enjoyable as this comfortable familiarity might feel, the stars warn against letting it misguide you. Keep your feet planted firmly in reality, Cancer.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

As much as you love to have a swarm of devoted fans, at the end of the day, you need to be making yourself happy—not them. Your ego and pride are causing you to go against your best interest, Leo.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

The stars encourage you to analyze your current endeavors and how they align with your inner values. If these two elements are skewed, then it’s likely that they’re contributing to your feelings of vague uneasiness.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

You’re constantly looking for the best in others. So, when they reveal a darker side, it can be incredibly disheartening to you. Keep in mind that everyone has the capacity to act with bad intentions—even you, Libra.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Just because something has been in your life for a long time doesn’t mean it automatically deserves to be there, Scorpio. Consider which habits or obligations are dragging you down. Then, find a way to release them.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

It can be tempting to give more energy to external efforts. Indeed, our immediate environments can often fall to neglect by our assumption that they require little to no maintenance. But that just isn’t true, Sag.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Technology is fickle; nature is less so. Rather than making yourself crazy trying to breach this technical impasse, try stepping away from the problem for a while. A quiet moment in nature could help you recenter.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

The universe doesn’t have it out for anyone in particular, despite how it might feel right now. You’ll save yourself a world of disappointment if you stop taking these minor setbacks as personal affronts, Aquarius.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

This healing process will take time, no matter what you have to say about it, Pisces. Some days will be better than others, and some will feel like you have lost all progress completely. But take solace in the fact that you haven’t

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast, or check out the monthly horoscope for a broader overview of January’s astrological calendar.

More From Suggest

How To Make Julia Child’s Two-Ingredient ‘Supreme Potato Recipe Of All Time,’ But Healthier Cartoon Nails Are A Viral Nail Trend Influenced By This ’50s Counter Culture Art Movement—And They’re Easy To DIY The Heartbreaking Tragedy Behind The First Person To Survive Going Over Niagara Falls
  • ©Copyright 2023
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.