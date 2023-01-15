Your Daily Horoscope: January 15, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This Sunday, the last-quarter Moon opposes Eris in the 1st House of Self and 7th House of Relationships, respectively. While the Moon pushes us to let go of what we no longer need, Eris instigates our rebellious sides. The stars suggest an increased inclination to go against our own best interests during this time.

What might that look like for your sign?

As disheartening as the last few weeks of stagnancy have felt, take solace in the fact that this difficult period is soon coming to an end. Don’t forget to consider what you’ve learned during this time and how it might benefit you.

You’re an all-or-nothing type of person, and right now, you seem to be reveling in the former. While it might be tempting to pour all your resources into another individual, the stars warn against spending outside your means.

Don’t let this minor setback convince you to give up altogether. These types of missteps are an unavoidable part of life, Gemini. It isn’t a punishment; it’s an opportunity to try something new. Use it to your advantage.

There’s a big difference between a person deserving a place in your life and someone staying in your life as the human equivalent of a comfort blanket. Take some time to honestly assess whether this connection is still beneficial.

Be wary of your efforts to maintain your public persona denigrating the reputation you’re working so hard to keep. Not everything in life has to be a performance. Recenter yourself from within, and the rest will follow.

Just because you’re aware of a problem doesn’t mean that you are the one in charge of fixing it. Not everyone wants the kind of assistance you’re trying to give. Be sure to keep others’ boundaries in mind, Virgo.

You won’t be able to enjoy the silver linings of the struggles in your life if you don’t use the insights you gained from the experience. It’s your responsibility to respect and uphold your needs and desires, Libra—no one else.

Is the solution you’re looking for really that difficult? Or could it be that you already know the answer, and you’re not happy with what it is? There is a notable difference, Scorpio.

Don’t underestimate the power of consistency, Sag. If you continue to jump ship too early, then you’ll never find the results that you’re after. You have to give things time to work their magic. Be patient.

Genuine relationships aren’t built on public persona and clout. On the contrary, they’re based on things like empathy, compassion, and trust. Pursuing the former over the latter won’t give you the authentic bonds you’re looking for, Cap.

Despite what your insecurities are telling you, you don’t have to remain on the fringes of your community. You are allowed to enter the fold and enjoy the support that follows. Being the odd one out isn’t always what we need.

You’re allowed to change your life path whenever you deem it necessary, Pisces. Don’t shackle yourself to the person you were yesterday. People change their minds all the time; you shouldn’t be ashamed of doing so.

