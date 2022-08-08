Your Daily Horoscope: August 8, 2022

On Monday, August 8th, a waxing Gibbous Moon stands in a tense square with Neptune retrograde. Both the Moon and Neptune govern the deep and internal: emotions, memories, and subconscious. While this would normally be a recipe for chaos, the Moon’s auspicious trine with the Sun signals clear waters.

Where does your sign fit into this celestial dance today?

While your passion and zest for life can certainly be a strength, they can be a weakness if you let them grow too unruly. Progress involves periods of diligent stagnance in order to make the peaks really worth it.

People change, and so do reputations. So what if the ones you’ve donned before were less than savory? The important part is that you’ve learned, matured, and grown wiser for it. That’s what you should focus on.

If you keep waiting for the moment this confrontation will be easy, then you’ll be stuck waiting forever. The reality is that this is going to feel uncomfortable. Trying to convince yourself otherwise is procrastination by another name.

To avoid dealing with a particularly troublesome obstacle, you’ve convinced yourself that it’s not as big of a deal as you thought. Yet, it’s making you feel just as lousy. So, how convincing are you really being right now?

Someone as motivated as you should know better than to think they’ve learned all they can to learn. Never stop looking to others for guidance, insight, and clarity. Then, you’ll be able to return the favor further down the road.

You often classify imagination as lower on your list of priorities than practicality. But if you don’t give yourself the room to dream and create, then you will have nothing for which to be so pragmatic—only mundane routines with no end.

An emotional reawakening is only half the battle. Now, you have to act on the revelations you came across. Get rid of that which doesn’t align with your moral code. You’ll be amazed at how much lighter you feel.

By burying your past hurts deep below the surface, you create a pressure cooker that will inevitably blow. The only way to avoid repeating the same mistakes again is to confront the pain and begin healing.

When you set your sights on the right principles, you have the ability to enact great change. Conversely, you could stir a crowd into a frenzy if you so desired. Wield your power wisely, Sag.

Despite how counterintuitive it may seem, you have to step back from your work in order for it to maintain or improve quality. No one can keep up productivity after a certain level of burnout—stop trying to be the first person who can.

Be cautious of speaking while you’re still flushed with anger, Aquarius. Your words have greater power to cut than you might realize. Take a few deep breaths before responding, and choose your words thoughtfully when you do.

People are naturally attracted to your kindness and sincerity. While there’s nothing wrong with sharing the love, be wary of those who might wish to take advantage of it. Your affection is not something to dole out willy-nilly.

