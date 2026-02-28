cw-show-couple-reveals-split

A fan-favorite CW couple has officially hit the “series finale” of their relationship.

According to E! Online, Vampire Diaries alums Arielle Kebbel and Zach Roerig have called it quits… proving that not all love stories get a second season.

While spilling the tea (or perhaps blood?) on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast, Kebbel, who played Lexi Branson on the CW hit, admitted she hasn’t “been in a relationship in quite some time.”

The 41-year-old added, “I’ve had this conversation with many girlfriends going through either a breakup or a divorce. And some is ‘I’m sorry’ because there is so much love and grief there, and others are ‘congratulations’ because it’s the hardest best thing you could do for yourself. So, I actually do understand both.”

The CW Alums Announced Their Relationship Just Last April

Last April, Kebbel and Roerig, who played Matt Donovan on The Vampire Diaries, announced their relationship after Roerig, also 41, surprised Kebbel with a bouquet of flowers at a meet-and-greet. Kebbel later described her breakup with the Boots actor as “one of the hardest things” she had ever experienced.

“What it has taught me now is the gratitude of what I’ve learned and also, ‘What do I need to explore to really change patterns for myself in the future for my heart, for my soul, for what I want moving forward?’” John Tucker Must Die recalled. “And I don’t think I was ever really able to be that honest with myself until now.”

Arielle Kebbel and Zach Roerig (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Teton Ridge)

Despite the difficult breakup, Kebbel is looking forward to a new chapter, especially with her new show, the Yellowstone spinoff Marshals, premiering March 1 on CBS.

“I lived so much of my life with so much responsibility, I had to — for a second — do all the things I was too afraid to do or just too controlled to do before,” she explained. “All of a sudden, I turned 40 and was, like, ‘I don’t know what’s happening in me, but there is a deep hole to truth that I can’t deny, and I also can’t play pretend with anymore.’ I couldn’t have told you this six months ago,” Kebbel continued. “It’s an evolving thing where I feel like I don’t even know what this is now, but it’s a different feeling for sure.”