Current WWE Couple Expecting First Child Together

A WWE star is stepping out of the ring and giving up her Women’s World championship… turns out she’s preparing for a whole new kind of tag team…

Naomi (real name Trinity LaShawn Fatu) announced her pregnancy during Monday Night Raw, putting an end to speculation surrounding her and her husband, Jimmy Uso (real name Jonathan Solofa Fatu). Rumors began circulating after it was revealed she was not medically cleared to compete in last week’s scheduled match against Iyo Sky.

This will be Naomi and Uso’s first child together. The couple has been married since 2014. WWE has yet to announce how a new champion will be determined, as Stephanie Vaquer was originally scheduled for a title match at Clash in Paris on August 31.

“We need ya’ll to proceed with caution because there is a baby on board,” Uso, 39, said during a bonus episode of Stephanie McMahon’s “What’s Your Story” on Raw.

“I’m pregnant and I’m having a baby,” the 37-year-old Naomi added.

Naomi Tries to Stay in Character as WWE Fans Cheer ‘Baby Uso!’

After the announcement, Naomi got into character before giving up her championship. She said the women in the locker room should thank her husband because he likes to “Netflix and chill, if you know what I mean,” adding with a laugh that the Samoan “Bloodline continues.”

She turned to the rest of the division, delivering a sharp warning before walking away, accompanied by the echoing chants of “Baby Uso!” from the crowd.

“I’m gonna leave my title here and I’m gonna give you heffers nine months and some change to do whatever you want to do with my title, and even if I got to come back breastfeeding with my baby in my arms, I’m coming back to pick up where I left off,” Naomi taunted. “Whoever has that title when I do, I strongly advise you to proceed with caution.”

Meanwhile, in the comments section of the WWE’s YouTube post featuring the big pregnancy news, fans showed their support for Naomi.

“She tried so hard to stay in heel character with the fans cheering,” one wrestling lover wrote. “This is just the best news. When she wasn’t medically cleared last week, I was so nervous. This is the best possible reason. Congrats to both of them!” a second fan added.

“‘Baby USO’ might be the greatest chant ever,” another WWE fan wrote.