Current CBS Sitcom Star and Wife Reveal They’re Expecting

Will Sasso, the star of the CBS sitcom Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, announced earlier this month that he and his wife, Molly Drews, are expecting their first child together.

Videos by Suggest

In a post on Instagram, Sasso shared photos of Drews’ baby bump. “Pregnantiquing lol,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

His fans took to the comment section to celebrate the exciting news.

“Wulllll… That’s a baby duuuude.. Congrats brrrother,” one fan wrote.

Another fan declared, ‘You’re naming your baby Dudesy right? 🤝 congratulations!! 🍾”

The couple has been married since 2022.

Sasso Currently Stars As Mandy’s Father in the CBS Sitcom

Although he doesn’t have children of his own yet, Sasso is gaining some fatherhood experience on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

During his 2025 interview with TV Insider, Sasso opened up about what he hopes the show’s second season will show.

“I can’t wait to see what happens in Season 2,” he explained. “There’s a real definite bond between Jim and Georgie, and it’s not just because of the work thing. Jim does not want Georgie out of this family. There’s definitely a kinship between them [especially as] Georgie’s father, George Sr., isn’t around anymore.”

Sasso also gained some parental experience while starring in the former CBS sitcom United We Fall. In a July 2020 interview, he stated, “I want to be known as the Daniel Day-Lewis of TV dads.”

“I just wanted to do it in every episode and toss them in a different direction,” he continued. “It started basically when I arrived on set, and saw what the art department was doing. There’s stuff everywhere. There are kids’ clothes everywhere. It’s not like a TV set where everything is neat and tidy.”

Sasso then pointed out, “And we [characters Bill and Jo] are constantly running around holding stuff. I’m figuring, these guys don’t know where their keys are whenever they go to leave the house. So as a good actor, I want to set that up. So … lose the keys every scene.”

According to IMDb, United We Fall follows a couple with young children and overzealous extended families, who let their judgmental grandmother move in with them.

Starring alongside Sasso in the sitcom were Christina Vidal and Ella Grace Helton

United We Fall was canceled after one season.



