crystal-gayle-suffers-unfortunate-injury

Country music legend Crystal Gayle is on the mend after suffering an injury she says took “a toll” on her “mentally and physically.”

Videos by Suggest

Last month, the 75-year-old canceled a scheduled appearance in Ireland after her doctors advised against traveling due to a torn meniscus in her knee.

“I was truly looking forward to coming to Belfast, singing a few songs, sharing some stories, and spending time with everyone,” Gayle explained in a press release.

“But my doctor tells me this knee isn’t ready for those overseas miles just yet. I promise I’ll be Ready for the Times to Get Better,” she added, tipping her hat to her 1976 hit “Make My Brown Eyes Blue.”

“Thank you for your understanding, and I hope we can make it up to you soon.”

Before backing out due to the injury, the “Half the Way” singer was slated to perform at last month’s “Your Roots Are Showing” conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland, joining a lineup that included Amy Grant, Kristian Bush of Sugarland, and Wyatt Ellis.

“These things happen, and you don’t want it to,” Gayle later told PEOPLE. “I’ve never had anything like this … mentally, you’re going through a ‘why me?'”

Gayle further explained that the risk of blood clots while flying prevented her from traveling overseas for the conference.

Crystal Gayle Explains She’ll Be ‘Doing Things Soon’ with Her Injured Knee

Meanwhile, the singer hasn’t zeroed in on what long-term solution she’s decided to take with her damaged knee.

“I know people have, and there are all different types of surgeries they do. So we’ll see what I’m going to do,” she told the outlet.

Gayle says she is consulting several specialists to determine the best approach for her recovery, noting, “different doctors have different ideas of how to deal with it.”

Crystal Gayle at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center, The Star, on May 8, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

“And I’m sure a lot of people out there have dealt with it and gone their own way and have their own suggestions. But it’s really … I’ll be doing things soon,” she explained to PEOPLE.

“I can go and sit and sing, but it does put you in a different place mentally … it is harder to get around, but hopefully in the near future, it won’t be,” she added.

Once she’s back on her feet, Gayle tells PEOPLE she’s most excited about “doing things with my grandson, who’s five.”

“Being able to do a little bit more activity with him would be great. But he’s very careful. He says, ‘Your knee hurts,’ ” Gayle recalled.

That said, the singer isn’t wallowing in self-pity following her mishap.

“I’ve had a great career,’ she insisted. “I’ve had so many wonderful people behind me, behind the scenes, as well as people coming to the concerts. And I feel very lucky.”