Courteney Cox Claims This Is The Best Gluten And Sugar Free Banana Bread

Banana bread had a moment during the pandemic, and its magical reign is far from over – especially in Courteney Cox’s kitchen. The former Friends’ star summoned her inner Monica Geller for this classic recipe to welcome the fall season!

Cox even claims it’s the best gluten-free and sugar-free banana bread out there, and, we’re here for it.

Courteney Shows Fans How To Make Her Favorite Banana Bread

Cox shamelessly admitted, “Like the rest of America, I became an expert in banana bread.” But, she certainly stepped up her quarantine baking game with healthier ingredients. Cox’s banana bread is both sugar and gluten-free.

With Gwen Stefani’s Hollaback Girl playing in the background, Cox displayed all the goodies needed to make the banana bread recipe. Among the standout ingredients were gluten-free flour, monk fruit natural sweetener, and Irish Kerrygold butter.

Many fans responded in the comments with high praise. One commented that the recipe was better than Rachel’s trifle! Others spotted the gold wrapped butter, then said, “Kerrygold is theeeeee best!” Another said, “Ahh and you are using Kerrygold. Good woman.”

Cox also accidentally broke an egg while demonstrating how to make her famous banana bread to fans. “Ooh, sh*t! You’re not supposed to do that!” Cox laughed. But unnerved, Cox carried on, showing off her banana bread making-skills.

First, the actress scooped out some of the star ingredients, such as gluten-free flour and monk fruit sugar. Then, Cox made a surprising splash with her overripe bananas, plopping them into the mixing bowl.

Moving swiftly past the floppy banana incident, Cox blended and poured the batter into a loaf pan. After she took it out of the oven, she revealed what everyone expected from chef Monica, a perfectly dense banana bread bursting with sweet flavor.

As Cox was eager to show off her Insta-worthy treat, she placed it on the counter with a little too much excitement. “And, don’t do that! It just dropped. Aww,” she sighed. We’re positive it’s still delicious, though!

Luckily, fans can also try Cox’s gluten and sugar-free banana bread by following her recipe and instructions. Let’s check it out.

Courteney Cox’s Banana Bread Recipe

3 to 4 very ripe bananas

1 stick of melted salted butter

1 cup gluten-free flour (one-to-one)

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs

1/3 cup monk fruit (natural sweetener)

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

In a prepared loaf pan, bake all together for 40 to 45 minutes at 350 degrees. Oven times can vary, however. Use a toothpick or knife to check the center. The banana bread is done when the toothpick or knife comes out clean.