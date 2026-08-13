Country Star Says Sister ‘Terminated’ Him From Their Band

Sibling group The Band Perry, best known for their 2010 song “If I Die Young,” seems to have family drama behind the scenes to rival any Top 10 hit.

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Former member Neil Perry is using Instagram to finally tell his side of the story and promote his new music project.

“I explicitly asked my sister not to misrepresent my support for the current version of the band,” he started one post.

“By May of 2024, none of us were consistently on speaking terms, and Reid had stopped engaging in both personal and business matters. Kimberly came to me about bringing the band out of hiatus, and we initially agreed that moving forward with Reid was not something we were prepared to do. Kimberly reached out to him, and he confirmed he was not interested. I was then presented with three options: move forward as a duo, hold auditions or have her husband step in. I was fine with the first two, but soon understood Kimberly wanted to move forward with the third. We ultimately decided not to proceed,” he explained.

Neil went on to share that Reid rejoined the group through conversations he wasn’t a part of, and he was given three days to decide if he wanted to continue. When he asked to talk at the end of that window, he was told it was too late.

“I was approached again a month later, but I could not move forward under those circumstances. At that point I understood that continuing to tour was no longer realistically an option for me and I would soon be forced out by the 2/3 partnership agreement. What I did not agree to was losing my financial interest and access to the resources and business I had spent my life helping build,” he said.

“Shortly after the band signed a label deal, my brother left the band. What remained is my sister and her husband.”

According to Variety, Kimberly Perry and her husband Johnny Costello re-signed with the band’s former label, Big Machine. They also released two singles this year under the name The Band Perry, the first in nine years.

In another Instagram post, Neil shared clips from two recent interviews his sister did where she claimed her brothers both supported her using the band’s name in this new way. But Neil made it clear that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“June 2024 took something from me. Something I had spent my entire life building. A band. A business. A family. A name,” he wrote.

“I had witnessed instability and broken trust that fundamentally changed my ability to move forward. Weeks later, I was terminated. The day after my birthday. Then I watched a story emerge that didn’t resemble the one I lived. The anger became music. The grief became songs. The loss became freedom,” he continued.

“June 2024 took the old life. @wolvesofjune is what came next,” he said, introducing his new musical project.