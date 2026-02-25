Country Singer Will No Longer Face Charges After Fatally Striking Woman in Crosswalk

Country singer Connor Smith is no longer facing charges for fatally striking a woman on the street while driving last year.

On June 8 last year, Connor Smith hit and killed a 77-year-old woman, Dorothy Dobbins, in Nashville. The accident tore the Dobbins family apart and the singer to shreds. Heartbroken about the accident, Smith fully cooperated with the police and Dorothy Dobbins’ family throughout the subsequent dealings and processes.

On February 19, however, Worrick G Robinson IV, the attorney representing Connor Smith, confirmed to PEOPLE that the Dobbins family dropped their charge against the 25-year-old singer.

“This devastating accident was a profound tragedy for the family of Dot Dobbins and the larger Germantown community. Over the past several months, Conner has been grateful for the opportunity to get to know Dot’s family personally and be able to voice his deep and sincere grief,” Robinson wrote.

“While he is grateful that this legal chapter has concluded, he will continue to steadfastly lift her family up in prayer.”

The Dobbins family hasn’t publicly said anything about dropping the charges, however, or their feelings toward Connor Smith.

The Accident Was A Huge Blow To Connor Smith

The country singer was very transparent with the accident and his feelings toward it. Taking someone’s life weighed heavily on him, and he often spoke about how he was handling it.

On December 3, The Upload with Brooke Taylor podcast sat down with Connor Smith. There, he opened up about how he felt.

“Just in a moment, your entire … like a tornado runs through your house, and there’s so much grief and there’s so much trauma from that intense, intense trauma,” he shared. “There’s a darkness in that, you just can’t — there’s no words, right? It felt like a tornado just blowing through my house.”

“You don’t have a concept of reality and what is going on, and all you have is the people you love, and the people that are around you.”

Immediately following the accident, Smith cancelled a performance to focus on processing the incident and cooperating with the police and Dorothy Dobbins’ family.