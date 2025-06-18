country-singer-spotted-serving-bbq-at-his-nashville-bar

Talk about smoking on and off the grill… a country singer was spotted serving up BBQ at his Nashville bar while his latest hit sizzles at number 1 on the charts.

Riley Green’s Duck Blind sports bar took to Instagram yesterday to show off their titular owner getting his hands dirty.

In the snapshot, the “Worst Way” crooner rocked an Orioles cap, his glorious mullet cascading down his neck. Clad in a snug gray t-shirt, he struck a pose—one hand on his hip, the other proudly hoisting a platter of BBQ fit for a king. His smirk said “cheers,” while his soul patch-mustache combo framed his grinning lips.

“@rileyduckman out here in Midtown not only serving hits but also BBQ now!” the bar wrote in the caption.

“Tip your barbacks,” Green himself wrote in the comments.

Indeed, the Nashville sports bar offering BBQ is a brand-new menu option.

“Introducing Riley’s BBQ Shack here at Losers & Riley Green’s Duck Blind,” the bar detailed in a separate Instagram post. “The new menu is available for viewing on our website (link in bio). Come on in and grab some of your BBQ favorites!”

BBQ Slinging Singer Riley Green Scored a #1 Single on the Country Airplay Chart

However, the country singer certainly doesn’t need to be slinging BBQ…

Green just earned his first solo No. 1 single on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with his latest song, “Worst Way.” This marks his third No. 1 single overall, but the first where he’s the lead artist.

He first reached No. 1 in November 2022 as a featured artist on Thomas Rhett’s song “Half of Me.” He hit No. 1 again in December 2024, featuring on Ella Langley’s “You Look Like You Love Me.”

Meanwhile, the country singer doesn’t just have BBQ serving chops: the man can write songs, too.

Green’s “Worst Way” is a notable achievement in modern country music. Since 1990, only 39 songs played on country radio have been solely written by their performer. Riley Green is the latest to join this group, following Chayce Beckham’s “23” in 2024 and Taylor Swift’s “Ours” in 2012.