country-singer-and-his-partner-marry-in-arizona-ceremony

Country music singer and songwriter Adam Mac married his longtime partner, Lee Pfund, in a gorgeous, scenic ceremony in Arizona last month.

Videos by Suggest

Mac and Pfund took to Instagram last week to share the wedding news in a joint statement, posting several snapshots of the big day. The couple first met at CMA Fest 2017 and got engaged in early 2024.

The country singer confirmed on YouTube that the wedding took place on June 28. He also dedicated his latest single, “Last Rodeo,” to Pfund.

“This one is for my love,” Mac wrote in the Instagram post. “He’s everything I’m not, but just as quirky and odd in all the best ways. I truly can’t imagine facing everything this career and world throw at me without him.”

He then noted, “I wrote ‘Last Rodeo’ as my wedding vows, and we snuck away to Sedona to say, ‘I do.'”

“I love you forever,” Mac added. He also tagged Pfund with a white heart emoji.

The country singer also told his fans to watch the music video for “Last Rodeo,” which features his and Pfund’s wedding ceremony.

“We visited Sedona four years ago on an anniversary trip and completely fell in love with the beauty and energy of the place,” Mac wrote in the YouTube video’s caption. “When it came time to plan our wedding, it just made sense. We didn’t want anything big — just something deeply personal, just for us.”

The Country Singer Previously Opened Up About His Engagement

Just after confirming that he and Pfund were engaged, Mac opened up about the proposal. Not only did Pfund give him a ring, but he also gave Mac a new French bulldog puppy.

“My boyfriend was very passionate that we could not have another dog,” Mac shared with PEOPLE. “We already had a French bulldog by the name of Priscilla, but when I saw that there were puppies born from Priscilla’s sister, I knew I wanted one.”

After the couple brought home the new puppy, Pearl, Pfund put a collar on and told Mac to turn around. When Mac turned around, Pfund was on one knee. The collar read, “Will you” on one side and the other side said, “Marry me.”

“I was just like, ‘Are you for real?'” Mac recalled. “And then I credi. And then we kissed. I was so overstimulated. I didn’t think the puppy was going ot happen, and I certainly didn’t think it was going to lead to a proposal.”

Speaking about him and Pfund, Mac said with a laugh, “We’re the weirdest f—ing people. That’s what we love about each other.”

“I feel so lucky to have found someone as weird as I am,” he added. “Because we are just obsessed with each other.”





