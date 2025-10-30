Country Singer Offers Candid Update After Beating Cancer: ‘I Don’t Have Cancer, But I’m Not Better’

Dallas-based country singer Joshua Ray Walker just gave his fans another update on his health after battling cancer.

Videos by Suggest

The “Cowboy” singer has consistently updated his fans throughout his health battle. Following the revelation of his cancer diagnosis last year, Walker made an effort to keep supporters informed. His rising music career was put on hold while he underwent numerous appointments, tests, a major abdominal surgery, and roughly six months of chemotherapy.

This week, he posted on Instagram, recalling that around this time last year, he learned he didn’t have stage 4 cancer, and the cancer he did have hadn’t spread to his lungs as doctors feared.

“A year ago, I got to tell y’all that my stage 4 diagnosis was incorrect, and that my cancer hadn’t actually spread. The treatment worked. I received my first clean scans and bloodwork,” he recalled. “It was such a relief to hear that news, and to share it with all of you. I knew I had a long recovery ahead. I had to find my new ‘normal’ and I was determined to make the most of my new lease on life.”

Country singer Joshua Ray Walker performing in 2022. (Photo by Erika Goldring/FilmMagic)

“The last year has been difficult for many reasons,” the “Sexy After Dark” singer continued. “The surgeries and treatment left me with quite a few changes to my body, and medical symptoms from chemotherapy and a compromised immune system further complicate things. The toll is mental as well. Feeling physically vulnerable for the first time has manifested itself as anxiety and doubt. Having monthly blood panels and regular scans, as part of my monitoring regimen, reminds me that cancer is constantly looming.”

Joshua Ray Walker Opens Up About His Health Journey After Going into Remission

Joshua Ray Walker also shared the mental toll of his cancer journey. While grateful for remission, he acknowledges the burden of survivorship and the fear of recurrence. He finds it difficult to answer how he feels now that he’s ‘cancer-free’, as his body is still recovering from treatment.

“The most frustrating part of all is that I’m not ‘better,’” he explained. While he’s no longer dying and doesn’t have cancer, he’s still not “better.” He added, “Trying to explain that, while also not seeming ungrateful for the miraculous healing I’ve received, is difficult.” Walker shared this because he felt his supporters “deserve an explanation” and expressed guilt for not sharing more after they supported him “through the worst of [his] battle.”

He expressed guilt over not being able to simply say he feels “great!” and instead trying to explain his current state while “simultaneously expressing my gratefulness appropriately.” Walker added, “Guilty that I wasn’t able to ‘beat cancer’ and immediately jump back into life like it never happened.”

“I know I shouldn’t feel guilty for letting something as life-altering as cancer affect my life, but I do,” he admitted. “I’m working on that, and it’s okay that it’s taking time. Thank y’all so much for being patient with me, while I try to be patient with myself.”

Of course, the country singer’s fans rallied behind him in the comments section.

“Josh! You bless the world with your vulnerability, honesty, and rare talent. Everyone is behind you for this. But you don’t owe anyone anything,” one fan wrote in part.

“Don’t feel like you’re on anyone’s timeline but your own to feel better or ‘normal’ or anything else. You’re doing great, and we’re all loving being along for the ride,” another thoughtful fan added.

Meanwhile, the singer punched out with some major milestones he enjoyed this past year, including dropping banger albums like Tropicana and Stuff.

“If I’m being honest with myself, I’ve kicked this year’s ass,” he concluded in his update. “Nurtured relationships, took my health seriously, made three records, and a movie. I played 80 shows coast to coast. Oh yeah, and I’m still cancer-free! Four more years until remission! You can’t stop me!”