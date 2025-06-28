country-pop-singer-addresses-coming-out-as-bisexual

Country pop star Maren Morris is kicking off her first Pride month in style after coming out as bisexual last year.

The “lemonade” singer thanked her fans during West Hollywood’s OUTLOUD Festival on May 30.

“Thank you guys, girls, and everyone in between, for supporting me,” the 35-year-old said, per a fan video posted on TikTok. “I didn’t want to make a big press release or anything, I just wanted to say it and be normal. That’s all any of us want.”

“But what I did not expect, which was so kind, was the open arms and the warmth and support from y’all,” she added.

Country Pop Singer Maren Morris Opens Up About Connecting to the Queer Community

Since coming out, the country star has regularly expressed appreciation for her fans’ support throughout the past year.

“I wanted to be able to connect with my fans and my queer community,” she told GLAAD last month. “Especially in a time where you’re in this free-for-all post-divorce reckoning, community has been so necessary for me and life-saving. Being honest and being vulnerable is the only way that you find community.”

Country singer Maren Morris performs at the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Ron Sachs/CNP for NY Post/Shutterstock)

“I’ve always known that I am attracted to men and women,” she added. “I think because I’ve been in straight relationships the last 15 years of my life, which has been consumed by my music career and living in Nashville, I never felt brave enough to talk about it.”

Morris, reflecting on her recent divorce from singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd, saw it not as a failure but as a valuable learning experience.

“I think you have to be able to laugh at the sad tragedies of life — to know that everything ends and it’s out of your control. You can be upset about it and let it plague you forever, and feel jaded. Or you can laugh and move on and take the lesson: better luck next time.”