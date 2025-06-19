country-music-superstar-gets-candid-about-coming-out-as-gay

A major country music artist spilled the sweet tea about coming out during a chat with Jelly Roll’s podcaster wife on her show.

Grammy-winning duo Brothers Osborne recently appeared on Bunnie Xo’s podcast, Dumb Blonde.

John Osborne and TJ Osborne shared stories about their family, music, and more during the podcast. On Monday, Bunnie posted a clip from the episode on Instagram, where TJ Osborne talked about coming out as a gay man in the country music industry and shared advice for others.

“I was young,” TJ recalled when Bunnie asked when he first realized he was gay. The country star explained that he didn’t fully understand it at first and even denied it for a while.

“It just didn’t feel like me,” he continued. “Eventually, I just got to a point where, you know, I was in a relationship that I was really happy with. I was really happy with where my life was… I was like, ‘this is the time, you know, to do this for me.’”

TJ Osborne also thanked the friends, colleagues, and supporters who supported him when he came out as gay in early 2021.

Country Music’s TJ Osborne Offers Advice with Others Struggling to Come Out

Bunnie Xo asked the country star what advice he would give to others struggling to come out.

“The most cliché thing, which is true, is it does get better,” he replied. “I mean, once you do it, there’s not a single person that I know that has come out that has not felt like they wished that they had done it earlier. …The other thing is that I would say, there is never going to be a good time to do it. It’s awkward. It’s weird. I didn’t want the attention from it. It’s a strange, annoying thing that we have to do.”

“Just be patient. It does get better,” he added. “But also, don’t wait for this divine moment that’s gonna happen, that’s just gonna suddenly happen. It rarely will ever come. You have to, at some point, just take that leap of faith and you’ll land on your feet and be happy you did.”

In the comments to Bunnie Xo’s post, fans were overwhelmingly supportive of the country music singer.

“I’m happy he’s willing to be honest and able to live free,” one top comment read. “Love love Loooovvve TJ!!!” a second onlooker added. “TEAM TJ FOREVER,” a third comment exclaimed.

“Didn’t know he was gay, doesn’t matter to me either way, but this is such a great interview! Love their music,” another fan offered.