Country Music Singer ‘Involved in a Very Serious Accident,’ Says He’s ‘Barely Alive’

Country music singer Jeremy Graham says he’s “barely alive” following a “very serious accident” that occurred late last month.

According to a Feb. 24 on Graham’s Facebook account, the singer was hit by a semi and smashed into another semi on a New Mexico interstate.

“He can now, move all 4 limbs,” Graham’s daughter, Destiny, shared. “This is great news because he couldnt on scene. He is out of it right now, and has a hard time answering questions. He thinks hes in Illinois. Lots of broken things and lots of unknowns right now. However, Neurosurgery is coming to talk to us soon.”

The next day, Graham spoke out in a . “I’m barely alive here. Thank you guys,” he explained. “I’m still discombobulated, but my daughter said that people are helping out with some things. We got a broken back, broken ribs, broken heart, dog died that was in the car with me.”

Noting the accident was a “tragedy,” Graham said, “Thank you guys for the support, and I hope to see you guys soon. I’m not too worried about music stuff right now at all. I just got to get better. Just giving you guys an update. Later. Love you.”

Fans took to the post’s comment section to share love and support for Graham.

“The fact that you took time to make this post reinforces everything I feel about you,” one fan wrote. “You have so much on your plate, yet you wanted to reach out to others. We are praying for your complete healing. God has things for you to do, my friend.”

Another fan added, “Oh man our hearts are broken too. I’m so sorry about your pup.”

The Singer’s Daughter Launches GoFundMe to Help Pay For Recovery Costs

Following the accident, Destiny launched a GoFundMe to raise funds for Jeremy’s recovery. In the fundraiser’s description, Destiny revealed the extent of the country music singer’s injuries.

“He has a broken neck, a broken back, and several broken ribs, and he will be unable to walk for some time,” she shared. “Watching someone so strong go through something like this has been incredibly hard for all of us.”

The terrifying accident also comes just after Jeremy’s wife, Amy, finished her own battle with cancer. Due to her recovery, she is unable to work.

“When he is finally able to return home, he will have a long road ahead with extensive physical and mental rehabilitation,” Destiny wrote about her father. “It’s going to take time, patience, and a lot of strength.”

So far, the fundraiser has raised nearly $67,000.

