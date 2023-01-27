Could ‘Lucky Girl Syndrome’ Work For You? The Latest Technique In The Power Of Positive Thinking

Many people have started the new year strong with a new take on the power of positive thinking. From TikTok stars to cognitive behavioral therapists, people are gushing over the power of “lucky girl syndrome.” But can this latest technique work for you?

Although the idea of positive thinking became famous in the 1990s, it’s been around for millenia. Even 2,000 years ago, Roman philosopher Seneca said, “Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.” But thanks to social media, “lucky girl syndrome” is a new take on the ancient idea.

The Latest Way To Manifest Positive Outcomes

As the name implies, “lucky girl syndrome” is one way to manifest positive outcomes. The term began to trend a few weeks ago after Laura Galebe posted a viral video about the power of positive thinking.

She said, “The secret is to assume and believe it before the concrete proof shows up.” Wanting to prove her point, she showed up with receipts.”I get the most insane opportunities thrown at me out of nowhere,” she explained in the video that has 3 million views. “I just always expect great things to happen to me, and they do.”

While the TikTok star only shared what “lucky girl syndrome” is, others commented on the video that action is often required to manifest positive outcomes. Plus, as one TikToker remarked, “There is also an amount of privilege that helps out.”

Actions Speak Louder Than… Thoughts?

Another person who is all about manifesting positive outcomes is cognitive behavioral therapist Chamin Ajjan. In a recent interview on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna, the therapist shared that she has some of her patients manifest what they want through both thoughts and action.

The power of #manifesting is taking social media by storm, and this morning we’re diving into it with psychotherapist @ChaminAjjan . pic.twitter.com/Nweccl9HGc — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) January 6, 2023

“You have to have positive thinking to be able to manifest. Positive thinking is a part of manifestation but it’s not the whole thing,” Ajjan shared. “If you put the action behind it, that is where the real magic happens.”

As the therapist also pointed out, “There’s plenty of research that validates the power of positive thinking.” In fact, at least one study shows that positive thinking can help alleviate stress and anxiety.

Whether you refer to it as positive thinking, “lucky girl syndrome,” or manifestation, Ajjan shared that the key is to identify what you want, set an intention, create an action plan, and then review what’s working every week. If you’re ready to make a few changes this year, thinking positively is certainly worth a try!