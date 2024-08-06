controversial-kicker-harrison-butker-becomes-highest-paid-kicker-in-nfl

Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker just signed a massive contract extension. It gives him the most expensive leg in the NFL today.

On Monday, August 5, news broke of a deal between Butker and the Kansas City Chiefs that included a $25.6 million contract extension. The kicker confirmed the news on X just moments after the announcement. He stated, “There’s no place I’d rather be than with the Chiefs, excited to finalize a 4-year extension. To the Heights!”

There’s no place I’d rather be than with the Chiefs, excited to finalize a 4 year extension. To the Heights! pic.twitter.com/geMUZTaNmZ — Harrison Butker (@buttkicker7) August 5, 2024

Harrison Butker Signs Massive Deal With Chiefs

The extension makes the former seventh-round pick the highest-paid kicker in the NFL. It also ties him to the Chiefs through 2028.

The renegotiation comes three months after his controversial grad speech at a Catholic school in Kansas. During his commencement address, he hit on a number of conservative talking points, including abortion rights, COVID-19 lockdowns, and “dangerous gender ideologies,” to name a few.

Despite the outrage many online felt over his comments, many in the Chiefs organization, including team star QB Patrick Mahomes, stood by the kicker.

“I know Harrison,” Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes said amid the controversy. “I’ve known Harrison for seven years. I judge him by the character that he shows every single day and that’s a good person.”

The Chiefs, obviously unfazed by the PR nightmare, are now hoping Butker can help deliver another Vince Lombardi Trophy to their building.

Butker boasts a myriad of clutch field goals for the Chiefs including the 29-yarder to put Super Bowl LVIII into overtime where the Chiefs went on to beat the San Francisco 49ers. He also kicked the 27-yard field goal to lift the Chiefs over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Chiefs Kicker Pays Homage to Slain Chiefs Fan

The melee of the Kansas City Chiefs championship parade left one person dead and several other people injured. The deceased woman was named Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Lopez-Galvan was shot at the parade while wearing the Butker.

The kicker came through in a big way for Galvan’s family during their time of bereavement. In a statement, he vowed to send a jersey for her to be buried in – just like the one she had on at the parade.