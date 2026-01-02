Comedian Paul Kim’s 5-Year-Old Son Has Died

Catholic speaker and comedian Paul Kim has just lost his five-year-old son after a battle with severe flu.

On December 22, Paul Kim shared on Instagram that his son, Micah, 5, is “in the ER due to a medical emergency and he’s not doing well.” He called upon his 300K+ followers to pray for a miracle.

In the following weeks, Paul Kim shared updates daily on his son and kept calling on the power of his faith to keep his family strong and Micah healthy.

On December 31, day 11 of Micah’s hospitalization, Paul Kim shared a video of his family desperately praying. The situation had become “critical.” Followers had shared that they and their families were praying for Micah.

His next post, however, was a tragic one.

On January 1, Paul Kim uploaded a video split into two posts to confirm the passing of Micah. He passed the previous day. In the video, Paul Kim broke down into tears as he shares his gratitude and his deepest sorrow.

Paul Kim Describes The Passing Of His Son As The Hardest Thing He’s Ever Experienced

“After fighting 11 long hard days, [Micah] went home to the house of our father,” he said. “We are so proud of him. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart as his dad, on behalf of my family, for all the ways you guys prayed and lifted us up during this time. This incredibly difficult, impossible time for our family. It’s been the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life and it continues to be.”

“As much as this time I just want to have privacy and have time to mourn with my family I felt like I owed all of you an update, just out of gratitude,” he continued. “Micah is already in Heaven at work, seriously, so many testimonies, so many ways in which God is using the light in my five-year-old to truly save souls and change the world.”

His family, friends, and followers are heartbroken, but they all have comfort knowing that Micah is now at peace and looking down on them all.