Colorado Man Takes Matters Into His Own Hands After Home Struck By Cars On 3 Separate Occassions: What He Did

A Colorado man is taking matters into his own hands after cars have struck his home on three separate occasions. Things have gotten so bad that he’s asked city officials for help after five crashes into homes near an Aurora intersection in just the past year.

Videos by Suggest

Speaking with CBS News, Colorado man Daniel Gelamichael says cars have struck his house three different times.

“I can’t even sleep, you know?” Daniel Gelamichael said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen.”

During one occasion, a stolen car crashed into his garage. It wasn’t even the first time something like this happened. In response, the Colorado man paid $30,000 to construct a concrete barrier to protect his house.

Colorado Man Frustrated

“It was the only way to feel safe,” he told the outlet. “I had to do it. I didn’t have a choice.”

Fast forward to this September, and the concrete barrier stopped a car from slamming into his home. The concrete barrier had worked, but it hadn’t helped his neighbors. Two cars have slammed into homes in the neighborhood in October alone, according to Gelamichael.

Neighbors in the Colorado neighborhood are fed up. Antonio Ortiz told CBS News a vehicle hit his home a few years ago, prompting fortifications of his own.

“My fear is them going into one of our rooms,” Ortiz told CBS News. He was concerned for his sleeping family. “Causing a lot of damage or hurting someone.”

Locals want more officers in the area and speed bumps to help stop speeding in the area. It’s something city officials are aware of.

“The city is also aware of other crashes reported at other locations along the corridor,” officials continued. “City staff are continuing to gather information and conduct a more detailed review of this area after the latest incident.”

“Public Works does not implement traffic-calming devices on major arterials, as these measures can conflict with the roadway’s primary function and affect congestion, emergency response, and maintenance operations,” the city continued.

“However, the City regularly reviews arterial corridors for safety concerns and implements improvements when a correctable crash pattern is identified,” they also added. “Staff will continue to evaluate recent crash data and determine if any engineering or safety measures are warranted.”