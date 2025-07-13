Cierra Ortega Speaks Out About Her ‘Love Island USA’ Experience Following Her Controversial Departure

Following her sudden departure from Love Island USA, Cierra Ortega opens up about her experience on the reality dating show.

In a post on Instagram, Ortega shared a series of photos from her Love Island USA journey.

“People, moments, and memories I’ll cherish forever,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “This journey didn’t end the way I hoped, but there was real connection, love, and growth in these moments. There’s still so much more growing up to do, and for that, I’ll always be grateful.”

Ortega left the show after alleged past racial remarks surfaced online. She used a racial slur against Chinese people while describing her smile in a January 2015 social media post. She later used the slur again in February 2023, while discussing her smile after receiving Botox.

Responding to the situation, Orega’s parents posted a statement on her Instagram.

“As Cierra’s parents, this has been one of the most painful weeks of our lives,” Orega’s parents stated. “We’ve seen the posts, the headlines, the hurt, and the hate. And while Cierra hasn’t seen any of it yet, we have. And so have the people who love her.”

Ortega’s parents then wrote about the excessive online bullying and threats she and the rest of the family have received. “We understand why people are upset, and we know accountability matters. But what’s happening online right now has gone far beyond that.”

Calling the entire situation “heartbreaking,” Ortega’s parents asked for compassion, patience, and human decency as Ortega gathers her thoughts about the situation.

Cierra later spoke out on Instagram and apologized to those offended by her actions. “I had no idea that the world held as much pain as much harm, and came with the history that it did,” she said. “Or I never would have used it. I had no ill intention when I was using it. But that’s absolutely no excuse, because intent doesn’t excuse ignorance.”

Cierra Ortega Deals With Some Online Confusion After ‘Love Island USA’ Exit

Among those featured in her photos were fellow islanders Olandria Carthen, Jeremiah Brown, Huda Mustafa, and Chelley Bissainthe.

Although she didn’t tag Mustafa in the post, Ortega stated in the comment section that her Instagram account wasn’t “allowing tags.” She then referred to Huda as her sister. “The love I have for her is infinite,” she wrote.

After initially calling Mustafa’s fans “HudRats,” Ortega edited the comment. She noted that while she is slowly easing herself back online, she genuinely thought that was the name of Mustafa’s fans.

“Too much info to absorb at once,” she wrote. “My girl will get a giggle out of this when she sees.”