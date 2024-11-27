‘Christmas Carol’ Actor Julien Arnold Dies During Performance

A performance of Charles Dickens’ famous holiday classic A Christmas Carol was cut short when one of the performers, identified as Julien Arnold, suddenly died on stage.

Videos by Suggest

According to CTV News Edmonton, Arnold was performing alongside other performers of Edmonton’s theatre community at the Citadel Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 24, when he passed away.

Arnold was 60 years old and was founding member of Free Will Players. He was playing the role of Fezziwig in the play. He had also played Jacob Marley at the beginning of the performance.

The longtime actor previously played Bob Cratchit and Scrooge in previous Citadel Theatre Christmas Carol productions.

The Citadel Theatre released a statement confirming the news.

“We are heartbroken to share that during the Nov. 24 performance of A Christmas Carol, a beloved cast member Julien Arnold, tragically passed away,” the statement reads. “A cherished member of the Edmonton theatre community, his presence brought joy, heart, and depth to every role, and his artistic contributions – and big hugs – will be deeply missed.”

The theatre also thanked its house team, medical professionals from the audience, and EMs for swiftly trying to help Arnold.

Sunday had marked the second night of the annual Christmas play. The theatre had scheduled to run performances until Dec. 24. Due to Arnold’s sudden passing, there have been some slight changes to the schedule. This is so that performers and staff members can grieve the loss of Arnold.

The cause of death has not been released.

A GoFundMe Has Been Set Up For Julien Arnold’s Loved Ones

Following the sudden loss of Julien Arnold, a GoFundMe was set up to help his wife Sheiny through the financial burdens she would soon be facing.

The fundraiser has so far raised over $50,000 CAD from nearly 550 donations.

In an update, the GoFundMe organizer, Lianna Makuch, thanked those who have donated so far.

“We are deeply grateful for the incredible support shown in memory of Julien and to assist Sheiny during this difficult time. Your generosity is will help ease the financial burden of funeral expenses and daily needs as she navigates her loss.”

Makuch also encouraged donors to share the fundraiser. “To continue honoring Julien’s legacy, we ask that you share this fundraiser with your networks so others who knew and admired him can contribute. Each share helps us reach more people touched by Julien’s life and work, extending the support his family needs.”

Makuch then added, “Thank you for standing with Sheiny and for helping celebrate Julien’s enduring impact on our community.”