chrissy-teigen-startles-fans-with-graphic-photo-of-bandaged-face

Model and noted oversharer Chrissy Teigen had fans doing a double-take after debuting her bandaged face post-mystery procedure.

Videos by Suggest

The 39-year-old appeared with her face fully bandaged as she recorded an Instagram Live video on Thursday, seemingly from a hospital bed. Her cheeks looked swollen, and gauze was wrapped securely around her chin, neck, and head.

Though she appeared to have recently undergone a major operation, Teigen was spotted smiling.

Viewers flocked to the livestream’s comments section, eager to check on Teigen. They also speculated about the possibility of a recent cosmetic procedure.

“Surgery face, oh girl,” one fan wrote, per Page Six.

The post caused such a stir that the mom of four felt the need to clarify what happened…

Chrissy Teigen Takes to Social Media to Explain Concerning Bandaged Face Pic

Teigen took to her Instagram Story on Friday, revealing that she underwent a hairline-lowering procedure to address thinning hair caused by motherhood.

“Hi friends! A lot of you are wondering about my hospital pic, which is very understandable as I gave no explanation, lol,” Teigen wrote in captions over a close-up image of stitches along her hairline.

“Lost a lot in the front from babies, and it’s just very thin up there. When you see it on a carpet, it’s ALWAYS extensions,” she admitted.

Image via Instagram / Chrissy Teigen

Teigen assured that she would share more details about the experience in the future.

“Anyhow, I’ll share more later if you’re interested in the journey because it really is a journey,” she added.

Forehead reduction surgery, also called hairline lowering or scalp advancement, is a cosmetic procedure that reduces the distance between the hairline and the eyebrows, according to Dr. Douglas Sidle.

The surgery lowers the hairline by repositioning the scalp, creating a more balanced look. Most patients are reportedly very pleased with the results.

One thing is for sure: with how often Chrissy Teigen enjoys sharing TMI, fans will have plenty of updates on her latest cosmetic procedure.