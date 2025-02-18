Chrissy Teigen Shares Photos of Her ‘No Pants Moment’ (and She ‘Won’t Apologize’ for It)

Chronic oversharer and occasional model Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram recently to post images of her Donald Ducking it at a swanky event.

In a post earlier this month, the 39-year-old claimed to be channeling Winnie the Pooh. As in, her top is covered, but she’s proudly pantless.

The post showcased her second look for the 2025 Grammy Awards. Joined by her husband, John Legend, Teigen opted for a glamorous outfit, swapping her red carpet dress for a more dazzling ensemble. She wore a silver strappy bodysuit with angular cut-outs, paired with a sheer gray cape.

And yes, no pants.

In the three candid snaps, Teigen is all smiles, her supple buttocks happily flapping in the wind.

“A no pants moment with @tonywardcouture!” she wrote alonside the photo dump, “And I won’t apologize for it either!!”

However, Teigen didn’t stop there. The mother of four is so comfortable sans pants, she wants to be buried that way.

“I want to be buried pantless,” she added. “Or cremated with only a shirt on. No bra!! Please screenshot so u don’t forget John. Pooh bear behavior only!!”

Fans React to Chrissy Teigen’s Glamorous Pantsless Look

Of course, Teigen’s over 41 million Instagram followers had a thing or two to say about the elegant yet derriere flaunting outfit.

“Good news, you actually don’t need your bra when you are buried!! Freedom forever!!!” one supportive follower wrote in the comments.

Another fan pointed out that dropping her pants shows off Teigen’s greatest asset.

“This look is one of my favorites that I’ve seen on you! Also anything that shows those legs!” the fan gushed.

“Love the dress. I could never get away with that look but girl you totally rocked it!!” a third onlooker exclaimed.

However, you can’t please everyone. Not everyone online was charmed with Teigen’s ass flapping ways.

“Desperate for attention is your legacy? How about something to make the world better????” one of the top comments read.

Meanwhile, yet another fan pointed out that it’s tough to get much attention nowadays even going pantless with essentially nude folks like Bianca Censori lurking on the red carpet.

“Well you had more clothes on than Ye’s wife so you weren’t booted,” the onlooker quipped.

Indeed, at this rate, it might be more provocative for lady celebrities to dress conservatively on the red carpet…