Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Visits President Trump in the Oval Office

Two weeks after missing out on Super Bowl LIX glory, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker traded the field for 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to meet President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Trump bet on the Chiefs to take down the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, but the Eagles had other plans. As millions watched on FOX and Tubi, Philly served up a spicy smackdown, soaring to a 40-22 victory and grounding Kansas City’s dreams of a three-peat.

Even after the thrashing of a lifetime, Butker was all smiles, looking like he just kicked the winning field goal as he met Trump in the Oval Office. An official White House account shared the meeting of the two, with a standing Butker grinning ear to ear as the President sits at his desk in the Oval Office.

“The GOAT of kicking @buttkicker7 meets the GOAT of Presidents @realDonaldTrump,” Special Assistant to the President and Communications Advisor Margo Martin captioned the photo.

The GOAT of kicking @buttkicker7 meets the GOAT of Presidents @realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1F5qMlSIhv — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) February 27, 2025

Butker also made a visit to the White House press briefing room, taking a moment to pose for several photos.

Kansas City @Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is here at the White House today and just stopped in the press briefing room to take a photo.@buttkicker7 is a conservative who backs President Trump and has campaigned for Missouri Sen. @HawleyMO. pic.twitter.com/hNExjgjzM5 — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) February 27, 2025

Harrison Butker Backed Trump Leading Up to November’s Election

Of course, Butker was a vocal advocate for Trump in the lead-up to November’s election.

“I’m supporting the president that’s going to be the most pro-life president, and I think Donald Trump is the most pro-life president,” Butker declared in October, per Fox News. “That’s a topic that is the most crucial topic for me. I want us to be fighting for the most vulnerable, fighting for the unborn, and that’s what we should prioritize.”

In May 2024, Butker also garnered significant attention for delivering a controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College.

This marks the third consecutive year that Butker has visited the White House. In 2023 and 2024, he traveled to Washington, D.C., to celebrate the Chiefs’ victories in Super Bowl LVII and Super Bowl LVIII. Although the Chiefs didn’t claim the Super Bowl title this time, Butker apparently still chose to make the trip.