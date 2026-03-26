Chelsea Handler Calls $6 Million Residence Cheryl Hines and RFK Jr. Sold Her ‘Toxic’

Five years after purchasing Cheryl Hines and RFK Jr.’s California home, Chelsea Handler calls the $6 million residence “toxic.”

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While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week, Handler spoke about the property, noting it took her some time to move into it. She confirmed that she didn’t know the controversial Health and Human Services secretary had previously owned the home.

“I know that is laughable. You can laugh at me,” she said as the audience laughed. “I didn’t know I was buying it from RFK Jr. because it was a blind trust. The house feels like I bought it from RFK Jr.”

Handler then said, “It took me four years to move in. There [were] a lot of problems with the house — I blame him — and that didn’t get caught during inspection. And a lot of drama with the house. But I did just move in for the first time yesterday. So, I’m good.”

The comedian further joked, “I mean, I have chlamydia, herpes, and what else does he have? Oh, measles. I have chlamydia, measles, and herpes. But no, it’s okay now.”

Handler also said that Hines had left her a note after she bought the house. “Cheryl Hines sent me a note saying, ‘Thank you, we’re so excited you bought our house. Let us know if there’s anything we can do.’ And I was like, ‘Oh no! I bought RFK Jr.’s house?’ Like the one person in the world that I would flag whose house not to buy.”

Handler said that the past owners had left the property in a “toxic” state, which is why she hadn’t been able to move in for years.

“I still have not lived in this house,” she added. “That’s how f—ed up this house was.”

Hines Speaks out After Handler’s Remarks

Days after Handler criticized her and RFK Jr.’s former California property, Hines shared her thoughts about the remarks.

While appearing on the Tomi Lahren is Fearless podcast, the former Curb Your Enthusiasm star said she was “questioning the timing” of the comedian’s comments.

“Because she bought this house five years ago and she’s just now complaining about it,” the actress pointed out. “Which is also, I don’t know that she’s getting a lot of sympathy from people. She’s buying a $6 million house.”

She then noted, “And talking about how she feels duped and that we tried to sell her a house that was, her word, ‘toxic,’ which also doesn’t make sense.”

Hines did confirm that she wrote Handler a note when she first moved into the property. “[It was] just saying how much we love the house. And I hope that she has a beautiful life in this house. And if you need anything, call me. And I left my number.”

The actress further claimed that Handler was “just trying to get attention’ and this was “probably fun for her to make fun of” Hines’ husband.

“So, what are you going to do?” Hines asked. “She’s trying to get a laugh, I guess, and some likes.”