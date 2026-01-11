charlie-hunnam-reveals-the-project-that-made-him-ditch-reviews-for-good

Sons of Anarchy legend Charlie Hunnam just admitted he hasn’t read a review in over 20 years—proving he’s as good at dodging critics as Jax was at dodging the law.

At the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 4, the Monster: The Ed Gein Story star—nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series—told Access Hollywood that he decided early in his career to stop paying attention to critics.

“I don’t read any of it. Not for years,” Hunnam told the outlet, per PEOPLE. “I learned that trick early in my career. I’ve been doing this for 27 years.”

Turns out, one project was all it took to light a fire under Hunnam to make the switch.

“There was a film I did called Green Street Hooligans, which ended up getting a huge sort of cult following to it, but the critics were not particularly kind to me when that film came out,” Hunnam recalled. “And I said, ‘All right, okay. I don’t need to go through this again.’ “

Charlie Hunnam at the ‘Green Street Hooligans’ premiere, NYC, September 8, 2005. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images)

Green Street Hooligans, released in 2005 and directed by Lexi Alexander, is a crime drama starring Elijah Wood, Claire Forlani, and Leo Gregory, alongside Hunnam. The film follows an American who dives headfirst into the chaotic, pint-swilling world of British football hooliganism. Critics famously gave it a lukewarm 45% on Rotten Tomatoes, but fans clearly felt differently, boosting its audience score to a rowdy 87%.

Charlie Hunnam Admitted There’s One Role He’d Love to Revisit

Indeed, Hunnam isn’t losing sleep over critics. However, he does admit there’s one role he’d happily hit the reset button on.

In a 2020 interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, Hunnam discussed his 2017 film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, acknowledging that the action flick failed to find its audience.

“I’d like to go back to King Arthur because there’s a lot of things went wrong during that and a lot of things that were out of our control,” he admitted. “I just don’t think we ended up matching the aspiration.”

“We just didn’t quite make the movie we wanted,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hunnam’s performance in Monster: The Ed Gein Story managed to charm critics and earned him a Golden Globe nomination.