Charlie Hunnam Looks Suave as Ever at Emmys Ahead of ‘Monster’ Season 3 Role

Stepping out for a rare public appearance, Charlie Hunnam stopped by the 2025 Emmys in Los Angeles on Sept. 14.

Videos by Suggest

The Sons of Anarchy star rocked a dark blue Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello suit on the red carpet with his girlfriend, Morgana McNelis, who donned a gorgeous floor-length strapless gold dress.

The couple, who have been together for more than a decade, is well-known for being private. Hunnan previously stated that he and McNelis aren’t rushing to get married, despite being together for as long as they have.

Charlie Hunnam attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“[I’m] sort of indifferent,” the actor once stated during a 2020 interview on SiriusXM. “She does not say the same. She’s very eager to get married. Yeah, so, I’ll do it because it’s important to her, but I don’t have any great romantic feelings towards it.”

Hunnam was previously married to Katharine Towne from 1999 to 2002.

Charlie Hunnam Shares More Details About His Role in the Upcoming Season of ‘Monster’

While speaking to Variety on the red carpet of the 2025 Emmys, Charlie Hunnam spoke about his role on the third season of Monster.

Hunnam is set to play murderer Ed Gein in the upcoming season. The actor admitted to feeling anxious before finally feeling comfortable in the role.

“I had the nightmares before I started,” he recalled. “Once I got into it, it was a little bit easier. But I, for a second, thought maybe I’d made a horrible mistake when I started doing my research and realizing just how despicable some of the stuff he did was.”

Hunnam then said, “But you know, we tell a very, sort of, varied version, like an all encompassing version of who he was. So the gruesomeness, but there’s also a little bit of, I don’t want to say tenderness, but you see the human in him.”

The actor then said that Gein is one of the more “gentle monsters.”

“Monstrous, no doubt, but he has his gentle side to him,” Hunnam added.

Gein, who was also known as the “Butcher of Plainfield” or the “Plainfield Ghoul,” was an American murderer and body snatcher. He committed his crimes between 1947 and 1957. He confessed to his crimes twice before finally being arrested.

After being found competent to stand trial, Gein was found guilty of the murder of one victim, Bernice Worden. He was declared legally insane and sentenced to a psychiatric institution.

Gein died at the Mendota Mental Health Institute from respiratory failure resulting from lung cancer in 1984. He was 77 years old at the time of his death.

It was confirmed that Gein killed two people. However, he was suspected of killing seven more people. He was also accused of mutilating nine corpses, which were obtained from desecrated graves.