Chainsmokers DJ Weds Model in Costa Rica

It’s official – Chainsmokers’ DJ Drew Taggart announced that he and model Marianne Fonseca recently got married in Costa Rica.

The couple took to Instagram to share the news with a sweet video of them dancing on a Costa Rica beach. “WE ARE MARRIED!” the post’s caption reads.

Taggart also shared numerous photos of the wedding. “People often say it’s the best day of your life and well… this was definitely ours,” he wrote in the caption. “We had a vision of getting married in Costa Rica when we first visited a few years back, but we could have never imagined this day being so perfect.”

He further wrote. “We took many leaps of faith planning this wedding from a far (with incredible planners) and every detail we imagined truly came to life. We are starting this next chapter with immense gratitude.”

Taggart and Fonseca first met in 2023 at an Oscars party hosted by talent manager Guy Oseary. Two months later, the duo was spotted holding hands in Miami while leaving a VIP party at Carbone.

The Chainsmoker DJ proposed in December 2024 at Giorgio Baldi with a five-carat elongated cushion-cut ring.

“Nobody was there at the time of the proposal,” Fonseca said while talking about the proposal. “Because Drew knew I wanted the moment to be just between us. Afterward, everyone arrived, and I already had the ring on. Some people already knew, and others didn’t — it was so special seeing how happy everyone was for us!”

Fonseca further noted that Taggart “really wanted” the proposal to be romantic, with the location being “dark and cozy, with red flowers everywhere.”

The Couple Shares All the Details About Their Costa Rica Wedding

During a recent interview with Vogue, Taggart and Fonseca spoke about the wedding. They picked Costa Rica because it is their “favorite place” that they discovered together.

“We chose one of the most beautiful backdrops we could think of,” Fonseca said. “Which allowed us to curate a blend of the natural beauty of the tropical west coast of Costa Rica with timeless details.”

However, the couple admitted that planning a destination wedding was difficult, especially with their busy schedules. “Our schedules didn’t allow us to make it back to Santa Theresa until five days before the wedding,” Fonseca revealed. “We put a lot of trust into our incredible wedding planners to deliver on the vision that we had for a simple but elegant wedding.”

The couple agreed that they wanted a “small and simple wedding in a beautiful location.” However, both admitted they were “obsessed” with details.

“In the end, it was the same amount of work as a large wedding would have been,” Taggart added. “We consider ourselves extremely lucky with how our wedding turned out.”