Celebrity Hurt in Skydiving Accident

Fan favorite influencer Mike Holston, also known as “The Real Tarzann,” is in the hospital after a serious skydiving accident.

The 32-year-old shared a photo on Instagram on Dec. 27, showing himself lying on a hospital gurney. His right leg was wrapped in bandages, and his neck appeared to be in traction.

“Yesterday I had a Skydiving 🪂 accident,” the influencer wrote alongside the post.

“I’ll probably be out for a few weeks,” Holston continued. “I’m pretty banged up at the moment in some pretty good pain, but just happy to be alive.”

Holsten, a creator of outdoor adventure and wildlife content, told his followers he “will make a full update video on what went wrong.” He added, “I know a lot of y’all want to see me down, but don’t count on it too long 😎 enjoy while you can!”

Influencer Reassures Fans Following Harrowing Skydiving Accident

While details about the accident are still unclear, Holston posted a series of Instagram Stories to update fans on his condition.

“Getting there. Getting better,” he said when asked about his pain, per The New York Post.“I was f–d up for like three hours. I couldn’t even breathe. My chest was killing me,” Holston added.

In response to concerned fans seeking answers, the influencer simply admitted to making a “small mistake.”

“All is good! If I wasn’t too banged up, I’d gear up and go again for another jump,” he insisted. “Just a small mistake on my end — it’s a part of the sport. Small user error, but nonetheless stoked to get back to it in no time.”

“What’s up, family? Thank God all is well. They didn’t get me off this Earth today,” he said in yet another post. “Nothing to worry about.”

“Just another rough day in the office. I love you all and hopefully we’ll see you soon.”

The Miami-based influencer previously sparked outrage in September after sharing a video from Australia. The clip showed Holston jumping off a boat to chase and wrestle a freshwater crocodile, per the BBC.

The video drew immediate backlash from conservation groups, including Community Representation of Crocodiles (CROC), which called the stunt “illegal” and “dangerous.” Bob Irwin, father of wildlife expert Steve Irwin, also criticized Holston, stating that tourists who disrespect Australia’s wildlife should be “booted out the door.”

Holston later responded in the comments, stating he never encouraged viewers to copy his stunts and that the crocodile was released “after a few up-close looks and photos.”