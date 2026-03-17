Celebrity Alejo Little Dead at 33

Colombian influencer Alejo Little, born David Alejandro Peláez Marín, has died at the age of 33.

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Carlos Feria, fellow content creator and friend of Little, announced the news on social media on March 13, telling followers that he had lost a friend. Authorities and family members have not released an official cause of death.

Alejo Little built a large following by sharing his life with skeletal dysplasia, a rare genetic condition that affects bone and cartilage development. He stood just under three feet tall and frequently used his platform to promote resilience and self-acceptance.

He attracted more than 4.2 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, where his candid videos and motivational outlook resonated with a global audience. On his profiles, he famously wrote that despite measuring only about 90 centimeters, “nothing is too big for me,” a phrase that came to define his public persona.

Alejo Little Faced Physical Struggles Before His Death

In the weeks before his death, Alejo Little shared posts that suggested he faced ongoing physical and emotional challenges. In a video published in early March, he appeared with an oxygen tank and reflected on personal struggles, hinting at declining health.

Just a month earlier, on February 10, he celebrated his 33rd birthday with a heartfelt message expressing gratitude and a desire to regain his sense of self. “I only ask life to let me be myself again, to find meaning in my days, and for my mind to be healthy enough to continue helping others despite my loneliness,” he wrote in Spanish.

Following news of his passing, fans and fellow creators flooded his social media pages with tributes. Many described him as an inspiration who used humor, honesty, and courage to connect with others and challenge perceptions about disability.

Alejo Little’s influence extended beyond entertainment. He openly discussed issues such as bullying and self-image, encouraging his audience to embrace adversity with determination.

He leaves behind a legacy marked by optimism and perseverance. While questions remain about the circumstances surrounding his death, his impact on millions of followers continues to resonate.